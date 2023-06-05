Omdia: Eastern Europe joins FAST race with revenues set to reach $42m by 2028

News provided by

Omdia

05 Jun, 2023, 05:06 ET

LONDON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central and Eastern European (CEE) market is on track to reach $42m in free ad-supported streaming tv (FAST) revenues by 2023 according to new research from Omdia. CEE joins a buoyant market currently dominated by the US, with rapid expansion from the UK, Canada, and Australia expected over the next four years.

Continue Reading
In Eastern Europe FAST revenues will almost double in next 5 years to reach $42m by 2028
In Eastern Europe FAST revenues will almost double in next 5 years to reach $42m by 2028
Traditional linear TV and social video drive video advertising revenues in Eastern Europe
Traditional linear TV and social video drive video advertising revenues in Eastern Europe

Commenting on the state of the market at NEM (New Europe Market) 2023 in Dubrovnik, Omdia Senior Director, Maria Rua Aguete said: "Though CEE is present in the FAST race,  growth will be limited compared to other regions. Traditional linear TV and social video have typically driven video advertising revenues in CEE, which have generated $5.6bn and $1.1bn respectively. Pay TV is still growing in this market alongside a strong traditional free-to-air viewing model. This region's online advertising market is a lot less developed compared to their Western Europe counterparts and there is currently no ecosystem or marketplace that can provide premium ad-supported advertising video on demand (AVOD) and FAST services. A combination of these factors has resulted in reduced consumer interest in FAST."

Rakuten and Plex are the only FAST platforms available in CEE. A few local players exist such as Kabaret TV in Poland, but overall, the FAST market is nascent in CEE.

Due to CEE's current smaller market size, the international FAST channel operators have not launched their channels in the region. ITV Studios cited cost of dubbing as the reason for not yet launching FAST in Italy or Spain meaning CEE markets with multiple languages will lag even further behind.

"Several of these dynamics underline the low cost and minimal investment required for FAST to succeed across the CEE market. Artificial intelligence is a technology channel operator DAZN is looking into as a means to provide cost-effective dubbing. This is definitely a market to watch over the coming years," concludes Rua Aguete.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan / +44 7503 666806 / [email protected]
Visit www.omdia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092690/In_Eastern_Europe__FAST_revenues_will_almost_double_in_next_5_years_to_reach__42m_by_2028.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092689/Traditional_linear_TV_and_Social_Video_drive_video_advertising_revenues_in_Eastern_Europe.jpg

SOURCE Omdia

Also from this source

Omdia: Payment issuers and acquirers will spend $3.1bn on real-time payments in 2023

Omdia: Payment issuers and acquirers will spend $3.1bn on real-time payments in 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.