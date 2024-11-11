Omdia: Flexible AMOLED for smartphone to rise 24% reaching 631 million units and 42% market share in 2024

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible AMOLED display shipments are set to reach 631 million units in 2024 - a 24% year-over-year increase - positioning the technology as a dominant force in the smartphone display market, according to Omdia's Smartphone Display Intelligence Service. By the end of the year, flexible AMOLED is projected to capture a 42% share, surpassing a-Si LCD's 37%, to become the leading smartphone display technology.

Flexible AMOLED shipment and ASP change from 2021 to 2026

The display market will feature four display technologies from separate production sources: flexible AMOLED, rigid OLED (12% market share), a-Si LCD and LTPS LCD (10% market share). A significant drop in flexible AMOLED's average selling price (ASP) has driven this rapid growth and is key to it becoming the fastest growing shipment.

In 2023, flexible AMOLED shipments rose by 31.8% reaching 508 million, while the ASP dropped by 14.3%. This price reduction has encouraged smartphone makers to transition from LCD to OLED displays. As a result, AMOLED technology (including both flexible and rigid AMOLED) will surpass LCD, and account for 53% of market share becoming the principal smartphone display in 2024.

Chinese OLED makers raised prices for low-end products in early 2024, yet flexible AMOLED's ASP is still expected to fall by 6.7% this year, with a slower decline in 2025. Based on smartphone makers' purchase plans and OLED makers' business strategies, supply and demand for flexible AMOLED are projected to remain balanced in 2025. However, further seasonal and structural adjustments will be necessary to maintain this balance across buyers and sellers.

"Flexible AMOLED prices are expected to remain stable or see only slight decline over the next two years, though seasonal price fluctuations are anticipated. In contrast to the double-digit price drops seen in 2023, prices are unlikely to decrease as sharply due to limited new production capacity in the coming year," said Joy Guo, Principal Analyst at Omdia's Displays practice.

"However, with the release of Gen8.6 OLED production capacity from late 2026 and the completion of depreciation from Chinese OLED manufacturers, OLED prices are expected to experience a rapid decline once again. This shift will accelerate LCD's move towards upgrading to OLED in 2027," concluded Guo.

