Omdia forecasts programming spend to rebound to $206bn by 2025 following challenging 2024

At Content London, Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media and Entertainment at Omdia, revealed key trends shaping the recovery of the global media and entertainment market. The research emphasized the growing impact of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms and consumer electronics giants like Samsung, LG, and Roku that have focused on creating fresh opportunities for content producers. "With platforms such as Tubi, Pluto TV, and Samsung TV Plus expanding globally, their pursuit of original content marks a critical moment for content creators to collaborate with these emerging players," explained Rua Aguete.

FAST platforms are quickly multiplying, with Samsung TV Plus surpassing 200 million monthly active users, Roku reaching 140 million, and Pluto TV at 80 million. These services are evolving beyond repurposed library content for themed linear channels, and now venturing into original and exclusive productions, creating significant opportunities for content creators.

During her presentation, Maria emphasized how hardware companies like Samsung and LG are also driving innovation by launching exclusive FAST channels and forging new collaborations in the competitive media ecosystem.

"These changes signal a pivotal moment," Rua Aguete said. "For content producers, partnering with hardware companies and FAST platforms unlocks a growing market for original productions. While these platforms may not fully fund projects, co-productions with established studios and multi-channel distribution strategies can help minimize risks and maximize exposure."

Omdia's latest consumer research highlights that original and exclusive content remains a key factor driving subscriptions to video services, a trend that also applies to free platforms. Recently, Amazon partnered with Samsung TV Plus to debut The Rings of Power ahead of its second season on Prime Video, while LG launched exclusive FAST channels in the US and Europe, showcasing their dedication to unique content offerings.

During its Content London presentation, Omdia underlined the growing opportunities for content creators as hardware companies and FAST platforms transform traditional distribution models.

"By leveraging these partnerships, producers can access new revenue streams and audiences, paving the way for sustained growth in an ever-evolving industry," concluded Rua Aguete.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Contact

Fasiha Khan: [email protected]

SOURCE Omdia