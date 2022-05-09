Omdia forecasts recorded-music retail sales will top $50bn in 2026

Subscriptions and advertising will be the big growth providers. Spending on subscriptions will jump 17% this year, to $25bn. By 2026, spending will total $33.6bn and account for 67.1% of global revenue. Income from digital music advertising will overtake spending on physical formats in 2024 and rise to $6.8bn in 2026.

"The continued shift from ownership of recorded-music to access means global retail sales will break annual records for the next few years and beyond. Probably most pleasing for music companies is that emerging markets are starting to live up to their billing. Markets previously lost to piracy are really starting to shine," commented Simon Dyson, Omdia's Senior Principal Analyst, Music and Digital Audio.

Omdia expects France to drop out of the top five this year when it is overtaken by China. Moreover, China is set to surpass Germany in 2026. Sales in the world's most populous country are forecast to more than double, from $1.4bn in 2021 to $3.2bn in 2026. China's share of global recorded-music revenue will grow over the same five years, to 6.5% from 3.7%. However, it is worth noting that although the country will become a $2bn+ market in 2023, per capita revenue will still be low, at just $1.51.

About Omdia

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. With clients operating in over 120 countries, Omdia provides market-critical data, analysis, advice, and custom consulting.

Contact:

Fasiha Khan

T: +44 7503 666806

E: [email protected]

Visit us at: Omdia, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Omdia