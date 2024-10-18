Omdia: Korean and Spanish content dominate Netflix's non-English viewing, capturing 16% of global viewing

Spanish language viewing hours amounted to more than double the combined viewing hours of French, German, and Portuguese content altogether. These figures underscore the growing global appetite for non-English original content.

"Netflix has played a significant role in expanding the appetite for diverse content," noted Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Director of Media and Entertainment at Omdia. "In particular, Spanish content has gained worldwide popularity and is now associated with quality and engaging storytelling. Thanks to this shift and shows like Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) and more recently the film: Society of the Snow ( La Sociedad de la Nieve); Spanish content is now reaching international audiences on an exceptional scale. It is successful globally and not only in Spanish speaking countries.

Additionally, Omdia's analysis found titles from Spain were the most popular Spanish-language content on Netflix, accounting for 49% of the platform's Spanish-language offerings. Following Spain was Colombia, which contributes 19%, and Mexico, which provides 18% of Spanish-language content.

Among the top 10 most popular Spanish-language titles on Netflix, seven were from Spain, while three were Colombian:

Berlin : Season 1 // Berlín: Temporada 1 Society of the Snow // La sociedad de la nieve The Asunta Case: Limited Series // El caso Asunta: Miniserie Raising Voices: Season 1 // Ni una más: Temporada 1 Pablo Escobar , el patrón del mal: Season 1 ( Colombia ) Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 3 // Entrevías: Temporada 3 Iron Reign: Season 1 // Mano de hierro: Temporada 1 Pasión de Gavilanes : Season 1 ( Colombia ) Money Heist: Part 1 // La casa de papel: Parte 1 Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1 ( Colombia )

These insights highlight the global appetite for non-English content and how streaming platforms like Netflix are expanding their international content catalogs to align with audience preferences. Spain and South Korea have emerged as key content hubs, with Netflix investing heavily in original productions from both these countries.

Omdia's leading media and entertainment analysts will present these key trends at MIPCOM 2024, where Spain will be celebrated as the Country of Honor recognizing its important role in shaping global content creation.

