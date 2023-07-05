Omdia: Large-area LCD expects to decrease by 3.2% YoY in unit but increase by 1.7% YoY in area shipments in 2023

Omdia

05 Jul, 2023, 00:05 ET

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Previous forecasts that large-area LCD shipments will increase by 0.6% YoY in 2023 has now been recorded as negative growth with -3.2% YoY in the latest forecast owing to slower demands and panel makers' utilization management, according to Omdia's latest Large Area Display Market Tracker 1Q23.

Large area TFT LCD unit shipment forecast (millions of units)
Large area TFT LCD unit shipment forecast (millions of units)
Large area TFT LCD unit shipment forecast (millions of square meters)
Large area TFT LCD unit shipment forecast (millions of square meters)

Some panel makers plan to withdraw business while others are planning to shut down old fabs. Along with unit shipments decrease, large-area shipment area is expected to increase 1.7% YoY in 2023  as opposed to the previous forecast of 3% YoY. Panel makers expect size migration for TV and monitor displays will help to grow shipment area in 2023.

"In previous forecasts, display makers aimed to increase IT displays shipments while decreasing LCD TVs in 2023. There is still uncertainty around IT LCD demand recovery as the display makers experience huge deficits for IT LCD business. Display makers expected LCD demand to recover once inventory issues were solved but this situation has not fully resolved for some top tier brands. Even though inventory is back on track, PC brands/OEMs are managing inventory levels lower than before," said Peter Su, Principal Analyst of Omdia.

Panel makers set aggressive targets for notebook PC LCD shipments in the previous forecast with positive growth of 1.9% YoY in 2023. However, the latest forecast indicates a negative result of  -8.1% YoY. In fact, notebook PC display demand is slower than other large-area display applications.

Unlike notebook PC and monitor LCDs, tablet PC LCD shipments decrement has been eased into the latest forecast from -2.7% YoY to -1.4% YoY. Owing to global recession, cheaper tablet PCs may take some market share from notebook PC.

Large area TFT LCD revenue has been forecasted to reach US$ 65.2billion in 2023, a decrease by 0.9% YoY due to slower demand and IT LCD price recovery. Only TV LCD is expected to increase by 13.6% YoY along with its price hike from mid 1Q23.

It is forecast that BOE will have the largest share of large-area TFT LCD unit shipments at 33.5% in 2023, followed by Innolux at 13.5% and China Star at 11.5%.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.  Fasiha Khan [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146647/Omdia_Millions_Unit_Graph.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146686/Omdia_Square_Meter_Graph.jpg 

SOURCE Omdia

