Omdia: MENA cinema market poised for major growth, led by Saudi Arabia's surge in screen count and revenue

Screen growth in the Middle East has overtaken the rest of the world, with approximately 1,000 new screens added since 2019. By the close of 2024, the region is expected to reach nearly 2,500 screens, reflecting the rising demand for cinematic experiences across MENA, driven primarily by Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is set to lead the MENA region in screen count by year-end, reaching 803 screens, followed by the UAE with 734. This growth is largely due to Saudi Arabia's substantial investment in its entertainment infrastructure.

The film industry in the Middle East is undergoing a significant shift, with a growing focus on local productions and the expansion of Arab cinema. While the Arab film culture is gaining momentum, there is still much work to be done to sustain interest in local films and broaden their appeal.

Maria Rua Aguete, Omdia's Senior Director of Media and Entertainment, commented: "With films no longer made solely for cinema; streaming platforms play a major role in financing and offer audiences a great variety of films, including those that might not reach traditional cinemas due to cost or limited availability of screens. In a region with relatively few arthouse cinemas in the region, there is a growing need for more diverse venues and programming to reflect the evolving film culture and cater to different tastes and genres. Expanding the availability of diverse cinema will be key to meeting demand.

"The growth of cinema in the MENA region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, signals a major shift in both the regional entertainment landscape and global filmmaking. Investments in infrastructure, local film production, and streaming are helping diversify cinema offerings. As audiences embrace both traditional theater and digital platforms, the region's film culture has immense potential to flourish and gain international recognition."

Beyond cinema, the online video streaming market in MENA is also on a strong growth trajectory, projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2029. This reflects the region's evolving entertainment landscape, where audiences are embracing both traditional cinema and digital streaming platforms, creating a diverse and dynamic entertainment ecosystem.

