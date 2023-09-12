Omdia: Super-aggregation and super-bundling are transforming the TV and video ecosystem

News provided by

Omdia

12 Sep, 2023, 02:02 ET

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Omdia has found that in 2015, just 13% of homes paying for a service subscribed to both an online video service and a traditional pay TV service but by the end of last year that figure had more than trebled to 47%. The new research highlights the incredible rate of change that is impacting the TV and online video sector.

Conversely, in 2015 some 82% of such homes were taking traditional pay TV in isolation, a figure that had dropped to 38% in 2022 – with Omdia forecasting that percentage to reach 27% in 2028.

Continue Reading
Select 20 markets, TV and online video household composition 2015 vs. 2028
Select 20 markets, TV and online video household composition 2015 vs. 2028

Adam Thomas, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia, said: "Although the picture varies from country-to-country, it's been clear for some time that traditional pay TV is on a downwards path. Pay TV operators have reacted by aggregating online video apps and services, plus other content types, into a single user-experience hub within their universe. It is these super-aggregation and super-bundling efforts that are helping drive the dramatic changes we are seeing."

The new Omdia research report Multisubscription TV & Video Forecast Report: 2015–28 highlights a changed emphasis among pay-TV operators, which are now commonly embracing aggregator or super-aggregator strategies. As third-party apps come to be seen as an essential part of the entertainment mix for customers, legacy operators need to weigh up the opportunity cost in terms of churn if they do not offer the most popular apps to their subscription base.

Tony Gunnarsson, Principal Analyst at Omdia, added: "To be most effective, these aggregated offerings require sophisticated universal search and discovery capability across the content being provided, so making it totally distinct from the individual channel and content packages associated with classic pay-TV offerings. This unified experience convinces subscribers that aggregators offer tangible benefits to simple self-bundling."

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan [email protected] 

SOURCE Omdia

Also from this source

Omdia: Generative AI applications expected grow from $6.2 billion in 2023 to $58.5 billion in 2028

Omdia to unveil new data at IBC2023, revealing the near pre-eminence of gaming IP within the entertainment industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.