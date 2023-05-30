Omdia survey of quantum computing adopters signals positive outlook for vendors

LONDON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum computing (QC) vendors face a long and challenging road to large scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers. Especially when macroeconomic conditions worsen, and fears of a "quantum winter" increase, vendors need fortitude – and plenty of capital – to keep momentum. Based on results from a QC commercial adopter survey that Omdia fielded in April 2023, vendors have cause for some optimism.

Commercial adopters of QC are willing to invest significantly, even in the short term, to explore uses for the technology. Fifty percent of respondents surveyed by Omdia in April 2023 reported their organizations had committed between $1m and $5m in annual budget for QC. Meanwhile, 33% of respondents reported budgets of between $250,000 and $1m, and 13% cited budgets beyond $5m per year.

Respondents also view QC vendors as primary sources of information about the technology. Vendors topped the list of primary sources, ahead of academic research, conference attendance, media sources, and webinars.

At the same time, respondents worry about the lack of sufficient internal expertise with QC technology within their organizations and are concerned that QC technology is simply too complex. These were the top two challenges cited by respondents, ahead of factors such as QC technology being too immature.

"Vendors have a prime opportunity to work closely with adopters as these customers explore how QC technology can positively impact their businesses," says Sam Lucero, Chief Analyst for Quantum Computing at Omdia. "Co-developing applications with their customers can not only help address gaps in customers' own internal expertise, but dramatically deepen relationships between vendor and customer as well."

Omdia published the results of its survey in May 2023. The survey drew 271 responses from current commercial adopters of QC technology from companies based in the US, Germany, and China.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Contact

Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: [email protected]

Visit www.omdia.com

SOURCE Omdia