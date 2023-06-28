Omdia: TikTok, YouTube and Twitch beat Netflix as most popular video services with under 25s in Spain

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New exclusive research from Omdia reveals YouTube, TikTok and Twitch are the most popular video services with the under 25 age group in Spain. Netflix continues to be popular with all other age groups.

Unveiling the latest research from Omdia on trends across the generation Z (gen Z) market at Conecta Fiction & Entertainment 2023 in Spain, Omdia Senior Director Maria Rua Aguete said: "TikTok, YouTube and Twitch are dominating the gen Z market. Netflix remains a key player and appears in all the other age groups but not with gen Z."

YouTube, TikTok, Twitch popular video services for gen Z in Spain

TikTok has been enhancing its services across several entertainment categories. It was the official entertainment partner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, UK through a partnership with the European Broadcasting Union, and offered exclusive content from the event with live performances, interviews, and behind the scenes scoops. This activity generated 4.8 billion views on TikTok and 540 million views of official videos on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

TikTok expanded its presence in the soccer market in June 2021, with its global sponsorship of the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 championship, a deal that it regards as a precursor to further marketing deals in soccer, followed by other deals for UEFA's Women's Euro 2022. TikTok also formed partnerships with broadcasters, players, and pundits to create a pipeline of unique content for its platform.

Summarizing the market, Rua Aguete said: "As a creator or distributor in Spain, it is important to know where your target market's eyestballs are, and for young people in Spain those eyeballs are firmly affixed to YouTube, TikTok and Twitch. It is also a myth that gen Z don't watch linear television as our research indicates numbers for Free TV (terrestrial or DTH) is quite high. The second screen is also critical for gen Z as they use their smartphones to consume a great deal of content."

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan [email protected]

SOURCE Omdia