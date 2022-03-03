Ome Receives Venture Capital to Drive Strategic Growth

ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ome, Inc. (d/b/a "Ome") announced a strategic investment from Legendary Ventures, a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for consumer retail technology companies. Ome will use this investment to expedite new product development and expand into new retail markets leveraging their smart home technology solutions.

Ome is a technology company focused on sustaining the home through cybernetics. Ome develops smart, sustainable technology products that automate existing home appliances so families can spend more quality time together. Ome's flagship product is a patented Smart Knob that seamlessly replaces existing stove knobs so people can cook, control, and monitor their home appliances virtually, with ease. Ome Smart Knob's functionality, among others, includes a built-in auto-off and safety-lock feature that delivers an enhanced level of security to some of the most hazardous places in the home.

"Partnering with Legendary Ventures allows us to benefit from their extensive industry knowledge in the consumer markets, giving Ome a competitive advantage over emerging smart devices in the home industry," said Akshita Iyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Ome. "Additionally, we believe Ome's innovative home technology solutions and smart kitchen products will provide consumers with the confidence to prepare meals at home efficiently without sacrificing safety with their technology," said Ryan Shuler, Managing Partner of Legendary Ventures.

Ome reinvents the way people live through smart home technology. The Ome Smart Knob is the first smart home device that turns a standard stove into a smart appliance in minutes. Ome's hardware and software allow at-home cooks to remotely control their stove through an online platform that includes a mobile app and voice assistant integration. For more information about the company and its products, visit www.omekitchen.com.

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail, and technology industries. For more information about the firm or its funds, visit www.legendary.vc.

