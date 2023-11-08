OMEAT COMPLETES CONSTRUCTION OF PILOT PLANT IN ITS STEADY MARCH TO SCALE UP

News provided by

Omeat

08 Nov, 2023, 16:12 ET

The new plant provides the cultivated meat pioneer with farm-to-table vertical integration while establishing a clear path for regulatory approval and commercialization

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omeat, the innovative cultivated meat company that launched out of stealth earlier this year, has successfully reached a significant milestone with the completion of its state-of-the-art pilot plant. This development marks a crucial step towards a sustainable and ethical future for meat production as the company scales towards commercialization. 

The 15,000-square-foot pilot plant, located outside of Los Angeles, California, is designed to house bioreactors up to 10,000L in size and has the capacity to produce up to 400 tons of product annually. The new facility is part of Omeat's unique vertically integrated approach.

Omeat's Chief Technology Officer Jim Miller explains, "We now have an integrated, farm-to-table supply chain. Omeat's process begins at our farm with the collection of plasma from Omeat's herd of Holstein cows. The plasma is transported to the new pilot facility, where it's used to derive Plenty, Omeat's affordable and effective proprietary growth factor that replaces the need for Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS). Inside Omeat's bioreactors, Plenty and bovine cells are combined to produce Omeat ground beef. It's a breakthrough process for making meat that is pure, delicious, and consistent."

The opening of Omeat's pilot plant is a significant step forward in bringing cultivated meat to consumers and addressing the growing demand for more sustainable protein sources. The plant will provide essential data and insights for scaling up production and ensuring that Omeat meets the highest standards for quality, taste, and safety. In addition, the completion of the pilot plant will enable Omeat to demonstrate the intricacies of its process at scale, establishing a clear path for regulatory review and approval.

"Omeat's pilot plant is a major accomplishment for our company and the industry at large," said Omeat's Founder & CEO Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D. "We continue to push the boundaries for cultivated meat and challenge existing processes. We're pioneering a very unique farm-to-table approach that enables us to create delicious real meat with a fraction of the resources needed to produce conventional meat. It's a more humane and sustainable way to satisfy the growing global appetite for meat. We remain confident that at scale, Omeat's prices will be less than conventional meat, providing accessibility to high-quality protein worldwide.

For more information on Omeat, visit Omeat.com.

ABOUT OMEAT
Omeat is a cultivated meat start-up based in Los Angeles. The company was founded by Dr. Ali Khademhouseni, an MIT-trained world expert in tissue engineering and former faculty member at Harvard. Omeat's goal is to pair the best of science with the best of nature to enable generations of consumers ahead to enjoy meat, without reservation. Omeat has developed a highly differentiated, IP-backed approach that enables the cultivation of any kind of meat in a way that is orders-of-magnitude more sustainable and humane than the conventional approach. Omeat does not use antibiotics, GMOs, or other artificially-engineered inputs.

www.omeat.com

SOURCE Omeat

Also from this source

OMEAT APPOINTS PAVLE STOJKOVIC AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER TO DRIVE THE COMPANY TOWARD COMMERCIALIZATION

OMEAT APPOINTS PAVLE STOJKOVIC AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER TO DRIVE THE COMPANY TOWARD COMMERCIALIZATION

Omeat, the innovative cultivated meat company that recently launched out of stealth, today announced the appointment of Pavle Stojkovic as Chief...
OMEAT IS AMONG THE FIRST REVENUE-GENERATING CULTIVATED MEAT COMPANIES WITH B2B LAUNCH OF PLENTY, A HUMANE & AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVE TO FETAL BOVINE SERUM

OMEAT IS AMONG THE FIRST REVENUE-GENERATING CULTIVATED MEAT COMPANIES WITH B2B LAUNCH OF PLENTY, A HUMANE & AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVE TO FETAL BOVINE SERUM

Omeat, the innovative cultivated meat company that recently launched out of stealth, unveiling its revolutionary and slaughter-free process, is now...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.