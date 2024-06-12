OMEAT UNVEILS PLENTY'S WHITE PAPER, UNDERSCORING ITS ROBUST PERFORMANCE AS A HUMANE & AFFORDABLE FETAL BOVINE SERUM ALTERNATIVE

Plenty's White Paper Demonstrates Robust Performance Across Various Cell Lines as Conducted by Esteemed Institutions Worldwide

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching Plenty last year, its ethical replacement for Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS), today Omeat unveiled Plenty's white paper which details the performance of Plenty across a range of cell types as reported by third party users.

Plenty is a nutrient-rich replacement for FBS that is derived from the plasma of living cows. In particular, it is enriched for platelet lysate. Platelets are tiny cell fragments that contain regenerative growth factors. They are recruited to the site of the injury and activated to create a regenerative microenvironment to heal injuries across various organisms. Thus, Plenty contains many growth factors and cytokines that are important in organ regeneration as well as cell growth and differentiation.

Plenty is significantly less expensive than FBS as the process generates enriched plasma from cows through plasma collections. This process is more efficient and humane than the FBS collection process, which involves the slaughter of pregnant cows and their fetuses.

Omeat's process adheres to the highest animal welfare standards and utilizes cows that are preselected to be free of zoonotic diseases. The cows also graze freely on a large pasture and the process eliminates the need for environmentally destructive feedlots.

The white paper includes results from extensive independent studies conducted by esteemed research universities worldwide. Their findings demonstrate that Plenty's performance is comparable to or surpasses FBS in supporting cell growth in 15 cell lines, validating Plenty's efficacy and reliability as a cell culture supplement. The institutions that conducted evaluations of Plenty include Stanford University, Boston University, Emory University, Syracuse University, Johns Hopkins University, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Northeastern University, and Universitätsklinikum Erlangen. Plenty has the potential to be a game-changer with a diverse array of industry and research applications such as drug discovery, cancer research, neurodegenerative disease studies, and more.

Plenty can be purchased directly from http://getplenty.bio . Introductory prices for Plenty are at a fraction of FBS prices, at $200 per 500mL bottle and $50 per 60mL sample.

Plenty is a groundbreaking innovation in the field of biotechnology, offering an ethical and cost-effective alternative to Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS). Developed by an esteemed team of scientists, Plenty is not just a product; it's a vision for a sustainable future in cell culture technology. For more information, visit www.getplenty.bio and follow on LinkedIn .

