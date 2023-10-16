Omega 3 And Omega 6 Market to grow by USD 4.24 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is segmented by Type, Application, and Geography- Technavio

Technavio

16 Oct, 2023, 02:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The omega 3 and omega 6 market is expected to grow by USD 4.24 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is notably driving the omega-3 and omega-6 market. However, factors such as growing concern about the quality and purity of omega 3 and omega 6 products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (omega 6 and omega 3), application (functional food and supplements, infant nutrition, pharmaceutical, pet food and feed, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the omega 6 segment will be significant during the forecast period. Omega 6 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats that are essential for the normal functioning of the human body, including brain development, stimulating hair growth, maintaining bone health, and regulating metabolism. Oil from vegetables such as corn, soybean, or sunflower oil is usually found to contain Omega 6 fatty acids. Omega 6 fatty acids are used by pharmaceutical companies as an ingredient that may have a beneficial effect on health. Moreover, as a primary ingredient for the stimulation of skin health, omega 6 fatty acids are now included in cosmetic products such as lotions, creams, and serums.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to an increase in health concerns of individuals and benefits linked with Omega 3 fatty acids. In addition, market growth was helped by a growing population's appetite for preventive health care and the ability of individuals to pay for it.

The omega 3 and omega 6 market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including AAK AB, Aker BioMarine ASA, BASF SE, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Corbion NV, Coromega Co., Croda International Plc, GC Rieber VivoMega AS, Grontvedt AS, KD Pharma Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Omega3 Innovations, Orkla Health AS, Orlo Nutrition, Ornua Co-operative Ltd., Pharma Marine AS, Polaris, RHG and Co. Inc., Stepan Co., and Vital Health Foods

