Omega-3 PUFA Market Size to Reach USD 11.71 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Use of Omega-3 PUFA as a Vital Component in Infant Formula is a Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The omega-3 PUFA Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.71 Billion in 2028 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. The projected growth figures are attributed to rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits provided by omega-3 fatty acids, favorable government regulations, and innovation in technology.

Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA), specifically Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), are a class of lipids that have a lot of health benefits and are necessary for growth and development of the body. They are considered healthy and essential for brain function and cell growth. The human body cannot produce PUFA of its own, so it is imperative to depend on external supplements to provide the body with these essential fats. Omega-3 PUFAs have therapeutic effect on illnesses such as coronary heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, cancers, neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric, and inflammatory diseases.

DHA is primarily concentrated in the grey matter of the brain and in the retina's outer rod segments. Its several benefits lead participants in this market to implement business strategies, including new product launches and investing in marketing and advertisements to make consumers aware of DHA's benefits in infant formula and its importance in children's diet. Moreover, companies are switching from fish to plant-based products to provide 100% EPA products and customized functional food portfolios to the consumers because of the various health benefits offered by algae. This trend is expected to drive growth of this segment.

The demand for plant-based omega-3 fatty acids is also increasing because consumers are adopting a vegan lifestyle and current constraints in deep sea fishing and ecological concerns. Plant-based omega-3 fatty acids are more sustainable and deliver significant benefits. Adaption of algae, an alternative source to fish, is anticipated to witness robust growth in the plant-based omega-3 fatty acids market. Manufacturers are incorporating chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp seeds, canola oil, walnuts in fortified foods.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2018 , Cargill launched Latitude TM, a plant-based fish oil alternative that provides long-chain omega-3 fatty acids for aqua feed. Latitude offers a sustainable solution to deliver on-demand fish oil and meet market expectations for a reliable supply, predictable price, and safe and traceable source of omega-3, including EPA, DPA, and DHA. Latitude provides assurance against environmental degradation by reducing dependency on marine ingredients.

Europe held a significantly large share of the market in 2020. The consumption of omega-3 PUFA is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to favorable government regulations, making DHA a vital ingredient in children's diet. There has also been an increasing demand for plant-based omega-3 PUFA, specifically chia seeds, due to their health benefits. Germany is largest importer of chia seeds, followed by Spain and the UK

Major companies operating in the market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Golden Omega S.A., Omega Protein Corporation, GC Rieber Oil, Royal DSM, Solutex GC, Pharma Marine AS, Arista Industries.

Emergen Research has segmented omega-3 PUFA market in terms of type, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)



Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)



Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Marine Source



Plant Source

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Functional Food & Beverages



Dietary Supplements



Infant Formula



Pharmaceuticals



Animal Feed & Pet Food



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America



US





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





BENELUX





Norway



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Chile





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

SOURCE Emergen Research