Omega Auto Care and RepairPal partner for great savings to customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RepairPal.com, a leading provider of automotive service and repair, has partnered with extended warranty provider Omega Auto Care to reduce the financial burden and stress of auto repair for Omega's customers.

Omega Auto Care's mission is to take the stress out of auto repairs and surprise maintenance. Now when an Omega Auto Care extended warranty planholder takes a vehicle to get repaired at one of RepairPal's 2,500 high-quality repair shops, the $100 deductible is waived. Customers get the benefit of knowing the work will be completed with exceptional quality and without the burden of additional fees.

RepairPal's mission is to provide consumers trust, quality and fair pricing in caring for their cars. To become RepairPal Certified, each shop must pass a comprehensive evaluation by our team of auto experts who scrutinize each shop and mechanic for experience and training, tools, parts, customer satisfaction, pricing and warranty.

The RepairPal Certified Network is now the preferred provider for Omega Auto Care extended warranty products. "Partnering with RepairPal helps minimize the fear and uncertainty that can accompany car repair," stated Patrick O'Brien, Omega Auto Care, CEO. "We're dedicated to providing great service by helping our customers find the best repair shops in their area and saving consumers money."

With so many high-quality repair shops in the RepairPal Certified Network, more and more leading companies in the automotive field are referring their customers to RepairPal. "We're thrilled to work with Omega and to help them support their members with quality and savings when repairs are needed," said Art Shaw, RepairPal CEO.

About RepairPal

Established in 2007, RepairPal is bringing trust and peace-of-mind to auto repair. At RepairPal.com, consumers have free access to a vast array of resources for taking care of their cars, from Fair Price Estimates to common questions about car care. They can also visit one of the 2,500 shops in the RepairPal Certified Network, a nationwide network of rigorously vetted shops where repairs are done at fair prices with quality parts and an attentive staff. Partners like USAA and CarMax send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will get high-quality repairs at a fair price.

About Omega Auto Care

Omega Auto Care is dedicated to being the premier provider of vehicle protection and motor club plans in the automotive industry. They utilize tech-forward solutions to deliver world-class service to their customers. Omega is dedicated to creating a customer for life.

If you have any questions or need further information, please contact pr@repairpal.com.

SOURCE RepairPal

