Omega Capital Announces First Closing of Omega Capital Fund II, LP

Omega Capital, a Tulsa-based private equity firm focused on investing in closely held lower-middle market companies, announced today the first closing of Omega Capital Fund II, LP. The closing consisted entirely of returning Fund I investors.

"We are grateful for the continuing partnership with such a distinguished group of entrepreneurs and family offices," said Jason Martin, founder and president of Omega Capital. "They share our belief that the region holds undiscovered investment opportunities."

The strategy for Fund II will largely follow that of Fund I. Omega Capital seeks to invest $3 million to $10 million in growth equity or buyout transactions in Oklahoma and surrounding states in a broad range of industries, from healthcare to outdoor products to aviation. "We have the flexibility to partner with our investors or other private equity firms on larger deals," added Martin.

Frederic Dorwart, Lawyers PLLC served as fund counsel to Omega Capital.

