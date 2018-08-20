Omega Communities Secures Land for New Senior Community in Metro Atlanta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Communities announced today that it has acquired 10 acres on the campus of Eagle's Landing First Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia for the development of Lake Vista at Eagle's Landing, a 200-bed Senior Lifestyle Community just south of Atlanta. The community will feature a mix of upscale independent living, assisted living, and memory care residences.

"We're thrilled that Omega Communities is bringing such a dynamic and high-quality senior community to land that was a part of our campus," said Tim Dowdy, senior pastor of Eagle's Landing First Baptist Church. "Our desire has always been for God to use his resources here at our church as he sees fit, and Lake Vista is the ideal anchor of our new Ministry Village. We believe this senior community is a perfect purpose for this land and is much-needed in our area. The response from people interested in this development has been terrific."

Omega is a faith-based, for-profit senior living owner/developer/operator that now has provided more than $2.5 million to its church partners through land acquisition. Jimmy Taylor, Omega's Chief Investment Officer, worked directly with the senior leadership of Eagle's Landing for more than two years to make Lake Vista a reality.

"Working with Pastors Tim Dowdy and Tim Luke has been one of the more rewarding professional relationships in which I have ever participated," Taylor said. "We are thankful for the confidence they have shown in Omega and truly appreciate the opportunity to help them realize the vision of their Ministry Village."

Construction drawings for Lake Vista are approximately 50 percent complete, Taylor said, and Omega hopes to break ground during the fourth quarter of this year. It will be Omega's sixth community, with four operating in Florida and Alabama and a fifth under development: Living Waters at Lady Lake, Florida.

