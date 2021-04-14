Omega Healthcare Adds Gerry McCarthy to Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare , a leading provider of outsourced revenue cycle management and other healthcare support services, today announced the addition of veteran healthcare information technology executive Gerry McCarthy to the company's board of directors. McCarthy now serves as non-executive Chairman of the Board, working closely with Omega senior management to advance the company's strategic growth plan.

The appointment coincides with an aggressive services expansion for the 18,000+-employee company, including last month's acquisition of St. Louis-based himagine Solutions adding key new clinical capabilities as well as a larger stateside workforce.

McCarthy's 30+-year career in the healthcare market most recently included serving as the CEO of eSolutions, an RCM technology provider that was acquired by healthcare payment software company Waystar for $1.35 billion in 2020 after four strategic acquisitions that added intellectual property, market share and diversification to the eSolutions platform.

McCarthy's background also includes serving as President of Transunion Healthcare, a provider of revenue cycle technologies that saw a fivefold increase in healthcare division revenues during his tenure; Chief Strategy Officer of HealthMEDX, a healthcare software company that was acquired by NetSmart; and multiple executive positions at McKesson Provider Technologies.

"Omega has firmly established itself as a leader in outsourced healthcare support services and is now pursuing bold new growth initiatives that will significantly increase both their visibility and their capabilities," McCarthy said. "My goal as board chair is to help them implement those plans and make them the first company you think of when you need reliable, comprehensive business process outsourcing in a healthcare setting."

"Gerry is a seasoned healthcare executive with broad experience in mergers and acquisitions as well as a deep understanding of the revenue cycle space that is the cornerstone of our services," said Anurag Mehta, President of Omega Healthcare. "He will be instrumental in helping us execute our strategic roadmap as we continue to build both our market footprint and our services portfolio, enabling healthcare organizations to outsource needs ranging from RCM to virtual nursing support, drug benefits reverification, clinical documentation improvement, coding audits, medical registry chart abstraction and beyond to a single provider."

About Omega Healthcare

Omega Healthcare helps payors, providers and pharmaceutical companies eliminate administrative burdens, accelerate cash flow, and reduce health management costs while enhancing patient care. The company streamlines medical billing, coding and collections processes and also provides virtual nursing services, including triage, care continuation, clinical documentation improvement and re-admittance avoidance. Combining the largest medical coding staff in the world with proprietary technology, analytics and automation capabilities, Omega provides the most comprehensive outsourced solutions in the industry and is ranked among the top revenue cycle management business process services by industry analysts. The company, backed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Everstone Group, was founded in 2003 and has more than 18,000 employees across India, the Philippines and the United States. For more information, visit www.OmegaHMS.com

