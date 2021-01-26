Omega Healthcare Expands Clinical Services with Virtual Nursing Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, a leading provider of outsourced revenue cycle management and other healthcare support services, has broadened its clinical services portfolio with new virtual nursing solutions that are delivered remotely by Omega's large team of off-site registered nurses. The new offerings, spanning select patient outreach, payor interaction and clinical documentation activities, can help hospitals and other providers reduce costs, increase patient interaction time and maximize reimbursements.

With these new solutions, Omega extends its 17+-year focus on healthcare outsourcing from supplying revenue cycle services such as coding, billing and collections to providing advanced clinical services that support the broader patient journey. Omega now offers:

Utilization Review Nurses for coordination of clinical review paperwork, including medical records review for benefit administration determination, documentation for transmission to insurance companies, and communication with physicians, patients and payors

for coordination of clinical review paperwork, including medical records review for benefit administration determination, documentation for transmission to insurance companies, and communication with physicians, patients and payors Clinical Appeal Nurses for evaluation of medical claim denials and preparation of professional, effective clinical appeals based on sound clinical judgment, industry guidelines, Medicare Benefit Policy Manual guidelines and other coverage determinations

for evaluation of medical claim denials and preparation of professional, effective clinical appeals based on sound clinical judgment, industry guidelines, Medicare Benefit Policy Manual guidelines and other coverage determinations Case Manager Nurses who provide remote care management services by collaborating with stateside clients to develop, implement and evaluate individualized patient care plans and serve as liaisons between patients, their families and healthcare providers

who provide remote care management services by collaborating with stateside clients to develop, implement and evaluate individualized patient care plans and serve as liaisons between patients, their families and healthcare providers Triage Nurses who answer patient inquiries, assess their medical needs, and recommend the proper level of care utilizing access to the client's messaging system, Electronic Health Records (EHR) and medical databases

Outsourcing these services to Omega's staff of registered nurses makes it possible to deploy stateside resources more efficiently, significantly reduce staff overhead, and increase net revenue by minimizing underbilling and associated revenue loss.

One client using the Triage Nurses service estimates that staff physicians are able to see three to five additional patients daily. In addition, nurses are assisting more patients in the office because they are no longer answering incoming patient calls or emails.

All Omega virtual nursing personnel are employed full-time by the company and registered in either the U.S. or Philippines. Every member of the team has been hired from a hospital or nursing school and has undergone stringent training at Omega's in-house training academy.

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, large hospital systems and physician groups were struggling to find the nursing resources they needed to serve their patients. The virus outbreak has increased that challenge exponentially," said Anurag Mehta, president and cofounder of Omega Healthcare. "Our virtual nursing services help fill the staffing gap economically, free stateside nurses and physicians to serve more patients in office or telehealth visits, and combine with our financial services to provide a more comprehensive services portfolio than any other provider in the healthcare outsourcing space."

About Omega Healthcare

Omega Healthcare helps payors, providers and pharmaceutical companies eliminate administrative burdens, accelerate cash flow, and reduce health management costs while enhancing patient care. The company streamlines medical billing, coding and collections processes and also provides virtual nursing services, including triage, care continuation, clinical documentation improvement and readmittance avoidance. Combining the largest medical coding staff in the world with proprietary technology, analytics and automation capabilities, Omega provides the most comprehensive outsourced solutions in the industry and is ranked among the top revenue cycle management business process services by industry analysts. The company was founded in 2003 and has more than 16,000 employees across India, the Philippines and the United States. For more information, visit www.OmegaHMS.com

