Omega Healthcare Presents Real-World Data Curation Model Helping to Advance Oncology Research

Sessions outline a new hybrid operational model used by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to curate structured real-world data for oncology research.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare released the details of poster sessions co-presented with partners Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) recently at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024 , April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, and later presented at the Cancer Center Informatics Society 2024 Summit & Clinical Trials Workshop , April 29 - May 1, in La Jolla, Calif. The sessions described how MSK and DFCI partnered with Omega Healthcare to deliver high-quality real-world data (RWD) for 6,000+ cancer patients as part of the AACR Project GENIE Biopharma Collaborative (BPC).

The poster session, titled "Solving the real-world data challenge: A hybrid resourcing model to curate RWD at scale," detailed a collaborative effort among MSK, DFCI, and Omega Healthcare to curate structured RWD for oncology research. The project aimed to contribute to the AACR Project GENIE Biopharma Collaborative (BPC), which provides a publicly accessible cancer registry of real-world clinico-genomic data. The authors highlight the importance of choosing the right partner to work with RWD and the challenges researchers face in curating data in-house due to limited time and resources.

Real-world data provides insights to improve decision-making and support research findings. Researchers, life sciences firms, and health tech companies need to focus on generating new insights and harness the economic potential of RWD to push innovation forward. Structured RWD for oncology research is critical to clinical decision-making as it facilitates the identification of trends and correlations that might not be apparent in unstructured data.

"The results of the project discussed in these sessions underscores how working with a curation partner like Omega Healthcare enables researchers to cost-effectively curate high-quality RWD while focusing on core research responsibilities," said Heather Grey, SVP/GM of RWD and Clinical Trials at Omega Healthcare. "Still, such initiatives require strong collaboration and communication to deliver real-world data at scale. Many thanks to our partners at MSK and DFCI for sharing insights into how we worked together to achieve these results."

Presenters outlined the operationalization of a programmatic approach to data curation, involving Omega Healthcare's flexible staffing models leveraging skilled and licensed resources to support cross functional teams. Success factors included clear communication, cross-training curators, establishing quality assurance and delivery methods, and developing data visualizations and analytics. The Omega Healthcare CurateIQ flexible staffing model is centered around a highly trained and experienced team of experts with over 80% holding a master's degree or higher and more than 70% holding a medical degree. The results demonstrate that the collaboration helped MSK and DFCI deliver high-quality RWD for 6,475 patients in Phase 1 of the AACR GENIE BPC. Together, the teams decreased curation time and added new cohorts as they gained experience, maintaining project pace despite challenges posed by the pandemic, remote work, and staffing changes.

"We look forward to seeing our customers and partners at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, May 31 - June 4, 2024," Grey said. "We will be there to raise awareness of Omega Healthcare's CurateIQ health data solutions where we help healthcare organizations capture, manage, and report on medical and oncology data for research and bioinformatics needs."

Partnering with healthcare providers, researchers, healthcare technology companies, and pharmaceutical/biotech companies, Omega Healthcare provides a highly skilled, trained, and flexible workforce to meet the growing demand for the highest quality, research-grade health and real-world data.

