Omega Kicks off the Season with Annual Holiday Luncheon & Travel Fair

Rounding Out a Year of Celebrations with Our Travel Industry Partners

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega celebrated the holiday season and 50 years of fruitful partnerships in festive style at our annual Holiday Lunch & Travel Fair. The luncheon took place on December 8th at the Hilton Arlington National Landing. Among the attendees were our clients and partners Washington Gas, Hyatt, Hilton, Cambria, Stripes.com, and SAP Concur.

Junior Achievement Representatives and Students with Omega’s CEO Gloria Bohan

The festivities began with a Travel Fair, consisting of area vendors who shared gifts and information about their products and services. Omega's emcee, Joe Margraf, then recounted the story of Omega, which started as a modest storefront agency. Omega grew to become not only one of America's top corporate travel management firms but also the top women-owned business in the DC area.

Attendees enjoyed a delicious holiday-themed meal. During lunch, they were treated to classic songs for the season provided by Jennifer Cho and Jarrod Lee, talented performers from the New York Opera Society.

Further acknowledging a year of entrepreneurial perseverance, Omega presented an award to American Airlines Regional Director of Government Affairs, Tracy Montross. Montross gave a presentation on the latest developments in their industry, including the exciting new terminal at Reagan Washington National Airport. The 14-gate concourse encompasses a 230,000-square-foot space that offers passengers a much more comfortable travel experience.

As Omega's partner in educational endeavors, Junior Achievement representatives were recognized for their dedication to the area's youth. Chelsea Soneira, JA's CEO, and Amanda Meter, VP of Individual, Foundation, & Capital Partnerships were accompanied by several JA students and renowned educator Dr. Jeffrey Grant, CEO of Monument Academy Public Charter School. Both JA and Omega's CEO and President Gloria Bohan are driven by a commitment to investing in the leaders of tomorrow.

Each presenter expressed their pride in this year's many accomplishments and continued optimism about the future. For Omega, recent achievements have illustrated the company's endurance and adaptability. Currently, Omega is proudly celebrating its 50th year of success in the travel management industry.

Eager as ever to share their prosperity, Omega concluded the luncheon with generous door prizes. Per Omega's annual tradition, all four of the attending JA students received airline tickets. Selected partners received free stays at various luxury hotels, multiple American Airlines tickets for nation-wide travel as well as travel to Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, and thousands of Hyatt, Wyndham and Hilton points.

Now that 2023 is approaching, Omega is looking forward to its ongoing adventure of helping our partners safely and joyfully navigate the world.

