Omega Laboratories Achieves the SAMHSA Accreditation for its online Custody and Control Form (oCCF) System

MOGADORE, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Laboratories, Inc. (Omega), a leading provider of comprehensive drug testing solutions, announces that its state-of-the-art online Custody and Control Form System (oCCF) has received the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) accreditation from the National Laboratory Certification Program (NLCP) for its electronic custody and control form system to collect samples for Federally Regulated Drug Testing Programs. This prestigious accreditation solidifies Omega's commitment to lead the industry in technology, quality, accuracy, and integrity in drug testing. Now clients that fall under the Federally Regulated Drug Testing Programs will have a more convenient method to generate a custody and control form for a drug test collection at www.occf.com.

oCCF in use

SAMHSA's rigorous evaluation process ensures that only a select group of qualified laboratories, meeting or exceeding the industry's highest requirements, can be accredited to this esteemed program. Omega is currently the only laboratory in North America to have an online custody and control form system in 16 languages. In addition to SAMHSA urine testing, Omega's oCCF can be utilized to collect non-regulated testing including urine, oral fluid, hair, breath and any type of POCT device or configuration. This status underscores Omega's exceptional commitment to excellence and positions Omega among the most distinguished in the field.

"We are proud to achieve the SAMHSA accreditation for our oCCF system," said Jerry Crosby, President of Omega. "This achievement further demonstrates our expertise in forensic toxicology, but also our commitment to making collections and testing easier for collectors, clinics and clients. The flexibility of the oCCF system to be used with or without wifi, makes it the perfect application for any type of collection, anywhere or anytime a collection is being performed."

The SAMHSA accreditation positions Omega as a trusted partner for collectors, clinics and businesses looking for a complete drug screening solution. Omega has over 25 years of experience with advanced specimens such as oral fluid, hair and breath. Having the SAMHSA credential for our Omega Ontario laboratory to use our oCCF for urine testing will enable Omega to quickly add oral fluid, hair and breath to its SAMHSA accredited test menu once the matrices are approved by HHS.

The importance of the SAMHSA accreditation extends beyond the validation of Omega's technical proficiency and compliance. It also brings Omega's excellent client service, industry-leading turnaround time and technology solutions to the federally regulated drug testing market. With this accreditation, Omega is well-positioned to cater to a wider range of clientele, including government agencies, law enforcement organizations, and workplace programs. SAMHSA accreditation is required to test for key safety-sensitive candidates such as those employed under the Department of Transportation (FMCSA, FAA, FRA), energy (PHMSA, NRC), and armed services (DoD, DHS/USCG). This type of testing contributes to public safety in communities by keeping roadways and other forms of transportation safe.

As the US Drug Testing regulations expand beyond the US borders and Territories, the oCCF's multi-language capabilities ensure that proper collection procedures are followed and that a donor understands what they are consenting to for testing and what information is being captured for the collection.

For additional information on these solutions, please contact Omega at 1-800-665-5569 or [email protected]

About Omega Laboratories, Inc. – Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with an additional state-of-the-art facility in Ontario, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 25 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid, Urine and Breath specimens. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of their Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in sixteen languages, Software as a Service (SaaS) of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology and powers laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers. www.omegalaboratories.com

