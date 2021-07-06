Omega Optical Holdings Announces Acquisition of Spectral Systems

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Optical Holdings, LLC (Omega or the Company), a leading precision optics platform backed by Artemis Capital Partners (Artemis), the Boston-based private equity firm focused on buying and building exceptional Industrial Technology companies, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Spectral Systems, LLC (Spectral).

Founded in 1983, Spectral has been a leading designer and manufacturer of mission-critical infrared optical coatings, components, and assemblies – serving blue-chip OEM customers in the life science, analytical instrumentation, aerospace, and defense markets – for almost four decades. During that time, Spectral has built a reputation for superior-quality products, exceptional customer service, and application expertise in the development of best-in-class solutions for its OEM customers.

Spectral strengthens and expands Omega's existing thin-film optical capabilities into a range of infrared applications and complements Omega's strategic focus on serving the most challenging applications in high-growth markets – primarily life sciences, aerospace, defense, and industrial technology. Spectral will continue to operate from its existing facilities in Hopewell Junction, NY, Danbury, CT and Jaffrey, NH as a business unit of the newly-formed Omega Infrared division.

"Spectral is recognized as a leading optical supplier for mission-critical infrared applications such as FTIR spectroscopy and intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance (ISR) imaging," said Dr. Michael J. Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega. "The Spectral business enhances our coatings-centric expertise and expands the suite of proprietary products, materials and services we offer to our customers. This acquisition is highly consistent with our strategy and vision for Omega, increasing our scale, proprietary capabilities, engineering talent, and, ultimately, our ability to meet the growing global demand for high-precision, no-fail optical coatings, components, and assemblies. We look forward to welcoming the Spectral team to the Omega family and working together to expand our offerings and accelerate profitable growth," Dr. Cumbo added.

"This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Spectral, and we are delighted to join the Omega platform," said Tim Olsen, General Manager of Spectral. "Our customers and channel partners can count on a seamless transition and an unwavering focus on quality, on-time delivery, and exceptional application expertise," said Mr. Olsen.

According to Frank Wesley, Founder and Co-owner of Spectral, a partnership with Omega was a natural fit for Spectral's next chapter: "We chose to partner with the Omega team because they embrace our values and bring both an aligned vision and the strategic resources necessary to accelerate our technology roadmap, invest in our people and help our customers succeed."

Omega Optical

Founded in 1969, Omega Optical designs and manufactures precision optical filters, coatings, components and assemblies enabling mission-critical applications for global OEM customers in a wide range of industries, including life sciences, environmental monitoring, aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and more. For more information on Omega Optical, please visit: www.omegafilters.com

Spectral Systems

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Hopewell Junction, NY, Spectral Systems is an industry leader in precise infrared optical components, coatings, system integration and services from concept to production that consistently exceeds the customer's expectations. For more information on Spectral Systems, please visit: www.spectral-systems.com

Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on acquiring and partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable and accelerate a healthier, safer, more connected, mobile, productive, and equitable world. For more information, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

SOURCE Omega Optical (an Artemis company)

Related Links

http://www.omegafilters.com

