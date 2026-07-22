Omega Point and Noonum Bring Their Full Thematic Workflow to Your LLM

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Point, the portfolio intelligence platform for institutional investors, and Noonum announced that their full thematic workflow is now available inside the LLM investors already use. Previously, investors leveraging the joint solution were able to describe a theme in plain English and generate a thematic basket. What's new is where that process happens: right inside the LLM a portfolio manager already works in, enabling them to turn an idea into an actionable and risk-aware trade in minutes.

Noonum's AI-powered engine converts a plain-English description of a theme into a point-in-time, weighted basket, including historical results for backtesting purposes. Omega Point then uses the basket to generate thematic factor returns, betas, and TSI (thematic strength indicator) scores. Both companies compute their outputs in their own systems, so what comes back is precise and deterministic, not an LLM's best guess.

In practice, there's nothing to integrate. No months-long technology project, no data plumbing to build. A manager links to Omega Point's MCP and runs the agentic workflow inside their LLM of choice, reaching Omega Point's data and Noonum's knowledge engine at once. Through the MCP, the combination becomes something that doesn't exist in either platform on its own.

"For years, thematic analysis was something only a few quant teams could do well, because turning an idea into a reliable basket was the hard part," said Omer Cedar, CEO and Co-Founder of Omega Point. "Noonum solves that in a way no one else has. And because it runs through the MCP, there is nothing to build. You link it, you ask in plain language, and the analytics run across your own data and ours together. Noonum creates the basket. Omega Point makes it actionable."

This workflow applies to new themes and existing themes a manager is already tracking. Either way, this joint solution allows you to pinpoint your exposure, see how each theme has performed, and quantify the potential impact of a thematic move on your P&L. The whole path runs through Omega Point's MCP via the Theme Basket Generator workflow, from thought to a trade.

About Noonum

Noonum is an AI Agent that empowers the creation and customization of portfolios and indexes for themes, trends, or any investment objective expressed in natural language. With live indexes already in the market, Noonum delivers an enterprise-ready, institutional-grade solution powered by its proprietary knowledge-engine, which connects global companies, people, places, products, and concepts. noonum.ai

About Omega Point

Omega Point is AI-native investment intelligence for hedge funds, asset managers, and allocators, delivering institutional-grade risk management, performance attribution, portfolio construction, and thematic analytics that show investment teams what's driving returns and where risk is building. Those actionable analytics and insights are available wherever teams work: in your LLM, in-app, or via API. We come to your workflow. www.omegapoint.ai

Media Contact:

Kris Woods

[email protected]

917.781.3794

SOURCE Omega Point and Noonum