Omega Realty Group Selects Rhino+ to Modernize Security Deposit Process

News provided by

Rhino

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Platform gives renters more choices and a digital move-in experience

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino, which pioneered security deposit insurance in 2017 and services a six-million-home partner network, today announced that Omega Realty Group is using the new Rhino+ platform to manage security deposits for renters.

Rhino+ is the rental industry's first digital deposit platform that simplifies and modernizes the security deposit process, making renting easier, transparent and affordable.

"Rhino has been a trusted partner for over three years, helping protect our thousands of rental units with security deposit insurance. With Rhino+, we now offer our renters the choice to use cash or insurance as part of their move-in experience," said John Ashley, Omega Realty Group. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Rhino and delivering a digital experience to our residents, allowing them to move in seamlessly while protecting our assets."

Leasing teams typically deal with physical deposit checks that must be brought to the bank and held in an escrow account. Property owners often have to track these payments in software platforms coded in the 80s that can't always be used on personal computers. Cash sits in escrow, inaccessible until the end of the lease. The process is required for every unit, taking up to 20 hours per month.

"Rhino+ alleviates the headache of the traditional security process by giving owners and renters choices," said Ben Lantos, Rhino's CEO and co-founder. "Renters can transact digitally, which is their preferred method, and property owners save significant time on administrative tasks."

For owners, Rhino+ effortlessly automates every step of the deposit journey, from viewing and managing security deposits, insurance policies, claims, properties and renters, all in a single platform. The solution streamlines operations, reduces complexity and improves efficiency.

Rhino currently works with one-third of the Top 100 property owners in the U.S. Learn more at sayrhino.com.

About Rhino
Rhino was founded to give renters everywhere greater financial freedom to plan and enjoy their lives. In 2017, Rhino pioneered security deposit insurance, replacing cash deposits with smart, affordable insurance so renters can maintain control of their cash. Instead of a large upfront cash security deposit, renters pay Rhino a small fee, and Rhino insures the property owner for damages that might occur and lost rent. In 2022, Rhino launched an end-to-end deposit management and compliance platform, transforming how security deposits are administered.

In addition, Rhino today also offers Renters Insurance, giving renters a simple and affordable way to purchase contents and liability insurance, which property owners often also require at move-in. Rhino is offered in over two million homes with a six million home partner network, and we have saved renters over $1 billion in cash.

Media Contact
Sam Perry
BLASTmedia for Rhino
[email protected]
317.806.1900 x152

SOURCE Rhino

Also from this source

Rhino Launches First End-to-End Deposit Management and Compliance Platform in the U.S.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.