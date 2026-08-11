Omega Systems Earns 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 and Inc. 5000 Rankings, Named MSP of the Year Finalist

Latest programs in 2026 to recognize Omega's growth and service excellence as a healthcare and financial services MSP

READING, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Systems, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services to the healthcare and financial services industries, today announced continued recognition across the channel and private sector with two new awards and a finalist commendation from CRN, Inc. 5000 and Channel Futures' MSP 501 – three independent programs recognizing the company's growth, scale and service quality within a single year.

CRN Fast Growth 150: Omega was named to CRN's 2026 Fast Growth 150 for the fifth consecutive year, marking its continued standing among the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers – including integrators, MSPs, value-added resellers and IT consultants – across North America.

Inc. 5000: Omega ranked #2,982 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – marking the company's fourth consecutive year on the list.

Finalist for MSP of the Year – MSP 501 Special Awards: In addition to its ranking on the 2026 Channel Futures MSP 501 list, Omega was named a finalist in the MSP 501 Special Awards program for MSP of the Year – a testament to the firm's continued investment in compliance-driven managed IT and cybersecurity services for its highly regulated customers.

"Every customer we work with is trying to grow their own business without technology getting in the way," said Mike Fuhrman, CEO of Omega Systems. "This year's recognition tells us we're doing exactly that — helping healthcare and financial services organizations move faster, scale without friction, and operate with more confidence."

Omega's momentum in 2026 has been driven in part by its managed IT services bundles, Omega Care and Omega Shield, launched earlier this year to meet the compliance and operational demands specific to healthcare and financial services organizations.

View Omega's full list of industry accolades here.

About Omega Systems

As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. The company's managed services portfolio is anchored by Omega Care and Omega Shield – industry-tailored bundles built for the compliance and operational demands of financial services and healthcare organizations – and extends across managed GRC, SASE, backup and disaster recovery, multi-cloud connectivity, and more. Omega Systems serves highly regulated organizations across the U.S. Learn more at www.omegasystemscorp.com.

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SOURCE Omega Systems