Omega Systems Recognized for IT Solutions Expertise and Influence on 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 List

MSP/MSSP to Healthcare and Financial Services Named to Prestigious Channel Ranking for Fifth Consecutive Year

READING, Pa., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Systems, a leading provider of managed IT and security services to the healthcare and financial services industries, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list curated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This marks Omega's fifth consecutive appearance on the SP 500 – demonstrating the company's continued standing as a trusted IT and security partner to highly regulated organizations.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

"The IT and cybersecurity market isn't getting any simpler – and neither are the demands our customers face," said Mike Fuhrman, CEO of Omega Systems. "Making the Solution Provider 500 for the fifth year straight tells us we're keeping pace with that evolution in a way that matters. It signals that we're solving the right problems – helping our customers to stay secure, meet rising compliance demands, and operate with confidence. That's the work we show up to do every day, and I'm proud that it continues to be recognized at this level."

This recognition builds on a strong run of industry validation for Omega – including its third consecutive CRN Triple Crown Award, back-to-back placement in the CRN MSP 500 Elite 150 category, and back-to-back MSSP of the Year honors from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Earlier this year, Omega introduced newly structured managed IT and cybersecurity bundles that set a higher bar for MSP and MSSP services in healthcare and financial services – built around the reality that cyber insurance requirements, regulatory mandates, and 24x7 security operations are now baseline expectations for organizations in these industries.

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

CRN's full Solution Provider 500 list can be found here, and a complete list of Omega's recent awards and recognition is available at www.omegasystemscorp.com/company/awards.

About Omega Systems

As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. The company services highly regulated and security-conscious organizations across the U.S., including those in financial services, healthcare and professional services. Omega's service-driven IT solutions portfolio includes 24×7 managed IT support, cybersecurity risk management, threat detection and response, backup and disaster recovery, multi-cloud connectivity, and much more. Learn more at www.omegasystemscorp.com.

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SOURCE Omega Systems