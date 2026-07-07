Omega Systems Earns Sixth Consecutive Placement on the Channel Futures MSP 501 List of Top Global Managed IT Providers

Continued recognition on the industry's most rigorous global MSP ranking reflects sustained growth and deepening expertise in healthcare and financial services

READING, Pa., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Systems, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services to the healthcare and financial services industries, has ranked #49 on the 2026 Channel Futures MSP 501 – the technology industry's most comprehensive and respected ranking of managed service providers worldwide. The placement marks Omega's second consecutive year in the top 50 and its sixth consecutive year on the list overall. PEAKE Technology Partners, a healthcare-focused MSP acquired by Omega Systems in 2025, also independently ranked on this year's MSP 501 list.

Rankings are determined by a quantitative methodology evaluating long-term financial health, recurring revenue strength, and operational efficiency – making the MSP 501 one of the most rigorous benchmarks in the managed services industry.

A Year Defined by Execution

The MSP 501 placement adds to a strong run of recognition and product innovation for Omega in 2026. In March 2026, the company introduced Omega Care and Omega Shield – structured managed IT and cybersecurity bundles designed specifically for the compliance and operational demands of financial services and healthcare organizations. The bundles establish industry-specific support pods, 24x7 in-house SOC coverage, and transparent per-user pricing as the new baseline for managed services in regulated markets.

Earlier in the year, Omega was named to CRN's MSP 500 Elite 150 for the second consecutive year and recognized on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list for its advanced technical certifications across cloud, infrastructure, and security. The company was also named MSSP of the Year in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for the second consecutive year – a distinction that reflects Omega's consistent ability to deliver measurable security outcomes where regulatory consequences are immediate. Demonstrating its vertical expertise, Omega also received Gold Globee Awards for both Financial Cybersecurity Solutions and Healthcare Cybersecurity Solutions – recognition that extends to PEAKE Technology Partners, the healthcare-focused MSP acquired by Omega in October 2025, which earned its own independent ranking of #133 on the 2026 MSP 501.

"Making the MSP 501 once can reflect a strong quarter. Making it for six consecutive years reflects the kind of consistency that doesn't happen by accident – and 2026 has been no exception," said Mike Fuhrman, CEO of Omega Systems.

"We've spent the last year raising the bar on what managed IT and cybersecurity look like for regulated industries. The launch of Omega Care and Shield, the recognition we've received throughout the MSP community – it all connects back to the same thing: building and improving services that actually move the needle for healthcare and financial services organizations where the stakes are highest."

What the MSP 501 Measures

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry – they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their customers in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

This year's MSP 501 is one of the most competitive in the survey's 19-year history. The 501 organizations on the list averaged more than $32 million in revenue, 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue representing nearly 60% of total revenue.

About Omega Systems

As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. The company's managed services portfolio is anchored by Omega Care and Omega Shield – industry-tailored bundles built for the compliance and operational demands of financial services and healthcare organizations – and extends across managed GRC, SASE, backup and disaster recovery, multi-cloud connectivity, and more. Omega Systems serves highly regulated organizations across the U.S. Learn more at www.omegasystemscorp.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Omega Systems