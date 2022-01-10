Omega Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Yan Moore, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) ("Omega"), a development-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines by leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programing™ platform, today announced the appointment of Yan Moore, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Moore has extensive management, research, translational drug development and medical affairs experience across various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

"I am thrilled to welcome Yan to the team and look forward to leveraging his broad clinical development and medical expertise as we transition into a clinical stage company while continuing to develop our epigenomic programming platform across broad therapies to cure and prevent diseases," said Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Therapeutics. "Yan joins our team at a pivotal time as we remain focused on advancing our lead program, OTX-2002 targeting c-MYC for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, into the clinic and nominating additional development candidates in 2022."

"The OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform has the potential to provide meaningful, disease modifying treatments to patients and families in need," said Dr. Moore. "I look forward to being a part of the Omega team to help advance these treatments into the clinic, expand programs in development and help realize the company's aspirations of bringing pioneering programmable epigenetic medicines to patients in need."

Dr. Moore most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Oncology Therapeutic Area at Ipsen Pharmaceuticals where he focused on scientific and development strategy as well as identifying and executing on research and development objectives in the areas of oncology and immune-modulatory therapies. Before Ipsen, Dr. Moore was the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Research and Development at Anchiano Therapeutics (previously BioCanCell Therapeutics), where he played a key role in managing clinical and preclinical drug development, worked alongside regulatory agencies to design clear paths to regulatory approval, developed commercialization plans and managed global medical affairs strategy. Earlier in his career, Dr. Moore held various roles of increasing responsibility spanning global medical affairs and clinical development at Ariad, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline and Bristol Myers-Squibb. As a clinician, Dr. Moore spent time at Sapir Medical Center, Meir Hospital and Edith Wolfson Medical Center.

Dr. Moore received his Medical degree and Bachelor of Medical Sciences from the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, Master of Business Administration from the LeBow College of Business at Drexel University, and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is a development-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines. The company's OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that controls gene expression and every aspect of an organism's life from cell genesis, growth, and differentiation to cell death. Using a suite of technologies, paired with Omega's process of systematic, rational, and integrative drug design, the deterministic OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a normal range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Omega's modular and programmable mRNA epigenetic medicines, Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains, EpiZips™, from amongst thousands of unique, mapped, and validated genome-wide DNA-sequences, with high specificity to durably tune single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control™. Omega is currently advancing a broad pipeline of development candidates spanning a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the potential of the OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform, Dr. Moore's role in advancing treatments into the clinic, expanding programs in development and helping realize our aspirations of bringing pioneering programmable epigenetic medicines to patients, and our plans to nominate additional development candidates in 2022. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the novel technology on which our product candidates are based makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of preclinical and clinical development and subsequently obtaining regulatory approval, if at all; the substantial development and regulatory risks associated with epigenomic controller machines due to the novel and unprecedented nature of this new category of medicines; our limited operating history; the incurrence of significant losses and the fact that we expect to continue to incur significant additional losses for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional financing; our investments in research and development efforts that further enhance the OMEGA platform, and their impact on our results; uncertainty regarding preclinical development, especially for a new class of medicines such as epigenomic controllers; the fact that our product candidates may be associated with serious adverse events, undesirable side effects or have other properties that could halt their regulatory development, prevent their regulatory approval, limit their commercial potential, or result in significant negative consequences; the impact of increased demand for the manufacture of mRNA and LNP based vaccines to treat COVID-19 on our development plans; difficulties manufacturing the novel technology on which our OEC candidates are based; our ability to adapt to rapid and significant technological change; our reliance on third parties for the manufacture of materials; our ability to successfully acquire and establish our own manufacturing facilities and infrastructure; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers for lipid excipients used in our product candidates; our ability to advance our product candidates to clinical development; and our ability to obtain, maintain, enforce and adequately protect our intellectual property rights. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

