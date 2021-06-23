Omega Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Luke Beshar

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. ("Omega"), a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform to harness the power of epigenetics and pioneer novel DNA-sequence-based targets and develop a new class of mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Luke Beshar to its Board of Directors. Mr. Beshar is a corporate finance veteran and most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its acquisition by Shire PLC.

"Luke is a seasoned financial executive with over 35 years of company development and financial management experience at various high-growth public and private life science companies," said Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Therapeutics. "His deep expertise in strategic planning and finance will be an asset as we expand the therapeutic reach of the OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform and advance our first programs to the clinic."

"I am pleased to welcome Luke to the Board at this pivotal stage of Omega's development," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chairman of the Board for Omega Therapeutics and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flagship Pioneering. "I look forward to working closely with Luke to help Omega advance several pipeline assets toward the clinic."

"Omega is pioneering a new class of programmable mRNA-encoded therapeutics, Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, to treat and cure a wide range of serious diseases," said Mr. Beshar. "I am honored to join the Board during this key period of growth for the Company and to collaborate with the management team on executing their goal of transforming human medicine in the service of patients."

During his tenure at NPS Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Beshar oversaw financial management, investor relations, technical operations, information technology, quality assurance, project management, contracts & outsourcing, and facilities. Prior to this role, he served as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer of Cambrex Corporation and as Chief Financial Officer of Dendrite International. Earlier in his career, Mr. Beshar held various general and financial management positions of increasing responsibility. He began his career at Arthur Anderson & Co. and is a Certified Public Accountant. Currently, Mr. Beshar serves on the board of directors of Protara Therapeutics, REGENXBIO Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics. He holds a B.A. degree in accounting and financial management from Michigan State University and is a graduate of The Executive Program at the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a privately held, development-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded therapeutics to transform human medicine. The OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that systematically controls every aspect of an organism's life from cell genesis, to growth and differentiation. The OMEGA platform has identified thousands of novel DNA-sequence-based epigenomic targets within Insulated Genomic Domains (IGDs), referred to as EpiZips™. IGDs represent the three-dimensional, distinct, and evolutionarily conserved architecture of the genome, and are the fundamental structural and functional units of gene control and cell differentiation. They act as the "control room" of biology. The OMEGA platform examines alterations in IGDs leading to aberrant gene expression, a cause of most disease. It then leverages its database of EpiZips to identify appropriate intervention points within the IGDs and rationally designs biologically engineered, modular, and programmable mRNA-encoded epigenetic medicines, called Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, to target EpiZips for Precision Genomic Control™. With its computation- and data-first approach, Omega Therapeutics is currently advancing a broad pipeline of programs that span regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, oncology, and select monogenic diseases.

Omega Therapeutics was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017. For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

