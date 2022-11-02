Omega Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation for OTX-2002 for the Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELO™ I Clinical Trial Underway to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability and Preliminary Antitumor Activity of OTX-2002

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. ("Omega"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for OTX-2002, the company's first-in-class epigenomic controller engineered to downregulate c-Myc (MYC), for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The company recently announced that the first patient had been dosed in its Phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELO™ I clinical trial investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary antitumor activity of OTX-2002 as a monotherapy and in combination with standard of care therapies in patients with relapsed or refractory HCC and other solid tumor types known for association with the MYC oncogene.

"HCC is a devastating illness that often develops resistance to current standard of care therapeutics. The FDA's decision to grant orphan drug designation for OTX-2002 underscores the need for novel therapies to address HCC and the potential of epigenomic programming to transform the treatment landscape," said Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Therapeutics. "We look forward to continuing to work with clinical investigators, patients and the FDA as we advance our MYCHELANGELO clinical program and evaluate the potential of OTX-2002 to bring a new treatment option to the liver cancer patient community."

About Orphan Drug Designation

The FDA's Orphan Drug Designation program provides orphan status to drugs defined as those intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Orphan drug designation qualifies the sponsor of the drug for certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, prescription drug user fee exemptions and seven-year marketing exclusivity upon FDA approval.

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide and represents an unmet clinical need with few therapeutic options. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have been used as a systemic therapy for HCC, but patients frequently develop resistance with oncogenic MYC identified as a correlating prognostic factor. The MYC oncogene is associated with aggressive disease in up to 70% of patients with HCC.

About OTX-2002

OTX-2002 is a first-in-class Omega Epigenomic Controller™ in development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). OTX-2002 is an mRNA therapeutic delivered via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and is designed to downregulate MYC expression pre-transcriptionally through epigenetic modulation while potentially overcoming MYC autoregulation. MYC is a master transcription factor that regulates cell proliferation, differentiation and apoptosis and plays a significant role in more than 50% of all human cancers. OTX-2002 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELO™ I trial in patients with relapsed or refractory HCC and other solid tumor types known for association with the MYC oncogene; visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05497453) for more details.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines. The company's OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that controls gene expression and every aspect of an organism's life from cell genesis, growth, and differentiation to cell death. Using a suite of technologies, paired with Omega's process of systematic, rational, and integrative drug design, the OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a normal range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Omega's modular and programmable mRNA medicines, Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains, EpiZips™, from amongst thousands of unique, mapped, and validated genome-wide DNA-sequences, with high specificity to durably tune single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control™. Omega is currently advancing a broad pipeline of development candidates spanning a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases, including alopecia.

