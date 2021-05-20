Omega Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of R&D Veteran Elliott M. Levy, M.D.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. ("Omega"), a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform to harness the power of epigenetics and pioneer novel DNA-sequence-based targets and develop a new class of mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Elliott M. Levy, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Levy is an industry veteran with over 20 years of research and development experience at global pharmaceutical companies, including Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

"Elliott's extensive leadership experience in spearheading research and development strategy and operations at all stages of clinical development is a valuable addition to our team as we focus our efforts on further expanding the potential of our OMEGA platform across a broad array of diseases. Through his professional career at major pharmaceutical companies, Elliott has built a proven track record of clinical development excellence and execution that will be greatly beneficial as we begin to advance our new class of medicines, Omega Epigenomic ControllersTM, to the clinic," said Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Therapeutics. "On behalf of the Board and management, we welcome Elliott to the Omega team and look forward to his collaboration as we continue to advance our platform capabilities and progress towards clinical development."

"I believe in the strong scientific rationale and therapeutic potential of Omega's engineered and programmable, mRNA-encoded epigenetic medicines for the treatment and potential cure of a wide range of high unmet need diseases," said Dr. Levy. "I look forward to joining such a dynamic organization committed to advancing bold science and leveraging my experience in research and development to support Omega's future clinical and pipeline growth."

"Elliott's deep expertise in drug development strategy will help Omega further extend the reach of its platform and drive its pipeline candidates towards clinical trials," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chairman of the Board for Omega Therapeutics and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flagship Pioneering. "I am delighted to welcome Elliott to the Board and look forward to his collaboration as Omega continues its pioneering work to transform human medicine."

Dr. Levy was Senior Vice President, Global Development at Amgen where he led Amgen's drug development efforts. Earlier in his career, Dr. Levy was Senior Vice President and Head of Specialty Development at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Levy held various research and development senior positions of increasing responsibility throughout his 17-year tenure at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Levy's career in drug research began during his time as a member of the Renal Division at Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he was an investigator in federally sponsored outcomes research and industry sponsored clinical trials. Previously, Dr. Levy served as Board Chair of TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc. He obtained his M.D. from the Yale School of Medicine, where he was Chief Medical Resident focusing on internal medicine and nephrology. In addition, he completed fellowship training in clinical research through the Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars program.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a privately held, development-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded therapeutics to transform human medicine. The OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that systematically controls every aspect of an organism's life from cell genesis, to growth and differentiation. The OMEGA platform has identified thousands of novel DNA-sequence-based epigenomic targets within Insulated Genomic Domains (IGDs), referred to as EpiZips™. IGDs represent the three-dimensional, distinct, and evolutionarily conserved architecture of the genome, and are the fundamental structural and functional units of gene control and cell differentiation. They act as the "control room" of biology. The OMEGA platform examines alterations in IGDs leading to aberrant gene expression, a cause of most disease. It then leverages its database of EpiZips to identify appropriate intervention points within the IGDs and rationally designs biologically engineered, modular, and programmable mRNA-encoded epigenetic medicines, called Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, to target EpiZips for Precision Genomic Control™. With its computation- and data-first approach, Omega Therapeutics is currently advancing a broad pipeline of programs that span regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, oncology, and select monogenic diseases.

Omega Therapeutics was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017. For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

