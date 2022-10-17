Omega World Travel and Cruise.com Celebrate 50 Years of Success in the Travel Industry

The Long Road to Leadership: From one small agency to a global powerhouse

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega World Travel, the parent company of Cruise.com is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. Since opening its first office in 1972 Omega World Travel has grown from a small one person office into a global travel management company and is now the largest woman-owned travel agency in the US. Under the creative and future-forward leadership of Gloria Bohan, Omega's CEO and President, the Omega family of brands has grown to include Omega World Travel, Cruise.com, LuxuryTravelTeam.com, TourDeals.com and TravTech.com with offices and teams spanning the world.

Omega World Travel and Cruise.com Celebrate their 50th Anniversary Milestone

During the span of 50 years the entrepreneurial spirit and success of the company has been recognized by numerous prestigious awards. Gloria Bohan has received ASTA's Lifetime Achievement Award as well as Travel Weekly's 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award and was featured in Travel Weekly's September 2022 Special Commemorative Issue. She holds the distinction of being named as Godmother for both Windstar Cruises' Star Legend and Riviera River Cruise's MS Robert Burns.

Cruise.com was established in 1998 and has grown into one of the travel industry's largest cruise sellers. Cruise.com has been named Agency of the Year by Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Cruises as well as Online Partner of the Year by Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises. Cruise.com has also received numerous awards from Vacation.com (now Travel Leader's Network) including the prestigious US Chairman's Preferred Award.

The 50-year milestone event has been celebrated by the company's dedicated team of employees and valued travel partners. "We are proud to have achieved this anniversary," said Anthony Hamawy, President of Cruise.com, "and we attribute the success to Gloria Bohan's vision and how she has inspired the dedication of our loyal team of employees."

In acknowledgement of this milestone, Cruise.com is holding a 50th Anniversary Sale from October 17 through October 23, 2022 featuring exclusive offers from contemporary cruise partners that include Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises. Incredible luxury cruise deals are also being featured with Azamara Cruises, Cunard Line, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Scenic Cruises, Silversea and Windstar Cruises as well as exceptional offer on Avalon Waterways, AmaWaterways and Viking river cruises.

Established in 1998, Cruise.com has become one of the Internet's largest cruise specialists. Cruise.com has been named Travel Agency of the Year and has won top awards with every major cruise line. In addition to cruises, Cruise.com's full-service team offers a wide menu of other services including a variety of land packages, tours and shore excursions. Cruise.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of Omega World Travel, Inc. For additional information about Cruise.com please visit: www.cruise.com

Omega World Travel is a Woman Owned travel management company, a full-service travel agency, and a leader in the internet retail travel marketplace. Omega is the largest woman-owned travel management company in the U.S., with more than $1 billion in sales. Omega designs customized travel management programs for corporate, government, and nonprofit clients. Omega's travel service offerings include its wholly-owned meeting, conference, and event management services.

