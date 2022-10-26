Omega World Travel Celebrates 50 Years of Global Success and Community Involvement

Strengthening Educational Collaboration with Junior Achievement

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Omega's commitment to its community, we are thrilled to enrich our ongoing relationship with Junior Achievement USA. Omega's President, Gloria Bohan, is an inductee of the Washington, DC Business Hall of Fame which recognized her accomplishment in helping fund JA. Aligning with JA's goal of offering our youth a sound financial literacy education, Omega aims to further enhance this collaboration to support their economic success.

JA's Finance Park allows participating eighth graders to be immersed in an interactive town-like environment with "storefronts" representing important industries. Contributors' storefronts at the Fairfax, VA Finance Park include an Omega Travel agency, a car insurance office, and a university campus. Participants are assigned a family scenario and, as they visit each business, they calculate their finances (housing, childcare, clothing, groceries, transportation, etc.) to learn how to live within that budget. As they stroll from office to office, these middle schoolers learn essential decision-making skills such as how their spending and investments affect their future. Volunteers guide them in planning their lives based on what type of profession they might choose, what sort of education or training their goals would require and how to budget for a major purchase of a car, home, or vacation.

Junior Achievement volunteers come from various backgrounds, including industry professionals and college students. Volunteers share valuable insights about the everyday steps needed in financial planning. Some examples are balancing a checking account and monthly expenses, deciding how much to save or invest for the future, and learning how to select a college or vocational training.

Recently, several Omega employees toured the Fairfax Finance Park location to discuss new ideas for collaboration. Omega employees plan to volunteer with upcoming groups of eighth graders at the nearby Finance Park. As part of that planning, this site visit provided a wonderful introduction to the JA curriculum and future opportunities for educating our youth.

