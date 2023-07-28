Omega World Travel Offers Extensive Blended Travel Experiences

Customized Trips for the Best of Both Worlds

FAIRFAX, Va., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega World Travel now offers even more extensive options for the busy business traveler -blended travel! Through blended travel, Omega provides an enhanced experience that combines the best of business and leisure. Business travelers can make the most of their valuable time by adding a vacation before, during, or after a work event.

Visit Omega World Travel's Vacation Portal: http://www.omegatravel.com/vacations

Tim Wrigley, Omega's Director of Business Development, explains the growing demand for blended travel: "When working with our corporate and government customers, I am always asked 'Can our employees book their personal trips with Omega?'. While the answer has always been yes, we can now help business and government travelers in a much more compelling way. What excites us most about our new vacation portal is that Omega World Travel is truly a single source for all travel, regardless of travel purpose. Business, government, groups and meetings, vacation -at some point it all becomes blended travel."

Omega's Leisure Travel Experts plan specialized experiences ranging from America's national park tours to national and international luxury cruises. Travelers can explore the majestic sights of the western US, hiking on our most iconic trails, including Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and the Grand Canyon. These all-inclusive tours allow business travelers to relax and enjoy a stress-free vacation during which they are fully supported by Omega's experts.

As a leader in the Internet retail travel marketplace, Omega provides luxurious excursions at heavily discounted rates. Through Cruise.com, a wholly owned Omega subsidiary and one of the largest online cruise sellers, LuxuryTravelTeam.com, HomesAndVillasInternational.com, and TourDeals.com, we provide low-cost, high-quality vacations around the world. In fact, our clients can benefit from negotiated group savings of up to 70%. And when it comes to adventure, the options are limitless: whitewater rafting, scuba diving, mountain climbing, biking, jungle treks, and zero-gravity flights.

With Omega's Customized Vacation Portal, we have consolidated the best of our leisure services capabilities: Cruise.com, highly experienced Vacation Travel Counselors, online hotel booking, global destinations, tour packages, and local in-country excursions. Omega's Portal also offers travelers around-the-clock travel support and self-booking options.

Omega can further tailor the portal for each individual company. Each client can receive their own URL branded with their company or organization's name which will be linked to their company site. Omega is also able to tailor leisure marketing materials, such as fliers and brochures, to highlight discounts and special programs that clients can offer to their employees.

Whether it's an African safari or a Caribbean cruise, Omega's blended travel options provide the best of both worlds -a unique, personalized, combined business and leisure experience. Let the Omega Leisure Travel Experts plan your blended travel adventure within the US or abroad!

Omega World Travel is a Woman Owned travel management company, a full-service travel agency, and a leader in the internet retail travel marketplace. The largest woman-owned travel management company in the U.S., Omega designs customized travel management programs for corporate, government, and nonprofit clients. Omega's travel service offerings include its wholly-owned meeting, conference, and event management services. Omega also owns Cruise.com, one of the largest sellers of cruises online, and Travtech, a technology development company.

For additional information about Omega World Travel please visit: OmegaTravel.com.

