OmegaStrap® Launches the World's First Ergonomic Ratchet Strap

MANKATO, Minn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brad Willodson, age 59, and Sarah Scott, age 58, of Mankato, Minnesota, are launching the OmegaStrap, the world's first ergonomic ratchet strap.

As a residential contractor for over 20 years, Willodson uses ratchet straps daily in both his professional and personal life. Willodson and Scott spend their weekends using outdoor adventure gear, power sports equipment, and kayaks. Utilizing their years of experience, they invented a product to help make the transportation of adventure enthusiasts' gear and general cargo easy and trouble-free.

The patented ratchet strap from OmegaStrap neatly stored using its attached storage loop.

"There are millions of ratchet straps sold in the United States each year," said Willodson. "While developing the OmegaStrap, we discovered that for a product selling at that volume, there was a lack of any meaningful innovation happening to make the ratchet straps more user-friendly. We encountered gimmicks and proposed solutions that simply fell short when put to actual use."

To solve the three most common complaints about ratchet straps, the couple came up with three intuitive solutions: the Control Knob, the Flex-Hook, and the Elastic Loop. The couple has been awarded two patents for their redesign of the common ratchet strap; one for their control knob, and another for their flexible hook end.

The Patented Control Knob

The patented control knob helps eliminate straps getting jammed in the ratchet.

The process of loading the strap becomes much quicker by allowing you to manually rotate and align the loading slot.

Unloading is safer. Use the knob for a gentle release of tension and avoid damage to your cargo, or worse, injury to yourself or others.

Instead of tying off the excess strap, users can wrap the strap around the knob and secure it with the attached loop.

The Patented Flex-Hook

The flexible hook is versatile and increases your success of loading without repeated trips around the cargo to reset a falling hook.

The patented Flex-Hook allows you to keep tension on the strap as you secure the other end.

The Elastic Loop

Storage of excess tie-down strap tail is more convenient with the attached loop.

Users can wrap the excess strap tail around the control knob and secure it with the attached loop.

When not in use, the elastic loop keeps your ratchet straps self-contained and easy to store for tangle-free future usage.

About OmegaStrap:

Founded in 2020, OmegaStrap designs and manufactures patented products with a mission to bring simple to use innovations to the tie down and cargo accessory markets. The small-town midwestern company was founded on over 30 years of industry experience by a handful of friends looking to solve common problems of products they use everyday.

