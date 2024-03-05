O'Melveny & Myers LLP, One Mind at Work, Harvard Law School Executive Education Host Successful Summit on Mental Wellbeing in the Legal Industry

Legal professionals came together at Harvard Law School to discuss mental health in the legal sector as part of a growing coalition

The Working Together for Mental Wellbeing in the Legal Industry Summit, held on February 27th and 28th at Harvard Law School, brought together leaders from law firms and corporate legal departments to address the critical importance of prioritizing mental wellbeing for those working in and in support of the legal profession. Throughout the two-day event, attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions and collaborative brainstorming sessions with a focus on the organizational changes required to redesign how law firms and corporate legal departments design their individual work to prioritize mental health and well-being.

"As a coalition dedicated to transforming approaches to mental health in the workplace, One Mind at Work is proud to have partnered with O'Melveny & Myers and Harvard Law School Executive Education department on this important initiative," said Dr. Kathy Pike, President and CEO of One Mind at Work. "The summit served as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue and action, underscoring our shared commitment to fostering a culture of mental health within the legal industry."

Legal industry experts, senior partners from over a dozen global law firms, and general counsels from leading corporations provided valuable insights into the intersection of substance use disorders, the critical role of leaders, and how to foster psychological safety with the overarching goal of creating a healthier profession that continues to retain and attract the brightest minds.

Building upon the momentum generated by the inaugural summit held last year, this event stands as a pivotal continuation of the collective efforts to address the pressing issue of mental health within the legal profession. This summit aimed to delve deeper into actionable steps and collaborative solutions, serving as a testament to the unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive and healthy work environment.

O'Melveny & Myers LLP and One Mind at Work announced plans for a follow-up event at One Mind at Work's annual Global Forum, scheduled to take place on May 6-8, 2024, in Napa, California. This exclusive gathering will further explore actionable strategies and initiatives to support mental health within the legal profession.

"We are excited to continue the momentum generated by the summit and drive tangible progress in promoting mental wellbeing across the legal industry," said George Demos, Chief Operating Officer and Partner at O'Melveny & Myers LLP. "Together, we can affect meaningful change and create workplaces where individuals can thrive."

