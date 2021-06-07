O'Melveny Expands into Texas

"Our strategy has always been to support our clients wherever they need us, and we've come to know Texas well," said O'Melveny chair Bradley J. Butwin. "Many of our most significant matters over the past 10 years have been for Texas-based companies with global footprints. And today, much of the demand for legal services in Texas aligns with O'Melveny's core strengths. The time is right for us to establish a Texas presence."

In the initial phase, O'Melveny will open an Austin office led by four Chambers-ranked lawyers from Thompson & Knight LLP: partner Phillip Oldham and senior counsel Rex VanMiddlesworth have already joined the firm; partners Benjamin Hallmark and Katie Coleman will join shortly. The group comprises award-winning, energy-focused lawyers whose practices encompass project development, acquisitions, infrastructure, energy transactions, federal and Texas state regulatory and administrative law, and litigation. At their prior firm, Oldham served as Austin Office Leader and Coleman as firmwide Leader of the Government and Regulatory Practice.

"We are delighted to welcome Phillip, Katie, Rex, and Ben to the firm," said O'Melveny Vice Chair Mark Samuels. "All four are top-notch lawyers and recognized leaders in their field whose approach to client service fits nicely with our own. They will be an important part of the team as O'Melveny builds its Texas presence and provides our clients with additional services and support."

O'Melveny Intellectual Property & Technology chair Ryan Yagura will divide his time between the Austin and Los Angeles offices. The new Austin team will work closely with him and with visiting O'Melveny partners, counsel, and associates—as well as lawyers from across the firm—to support client needs in Texas and beyond.

"We are honored to be joining O'Melveny," said Phillip Oldham. "The firm's stellar reputation was an obvious draw, but the most compelling attraction was its distinctive culture, commitment to diversity, and exemplary teamwork. Throughout our due diligence, we were impressed by how

clients described their experience working with O'Melveny lawyers who collaborate so well and deliver the whole firm as an extension of their in-house teams."

"Our Texas strategy reflects our business strength, a position that enables us to pursue growth opportunities," added O'Melveny Corporate Department co-chair Brophy Christensen. "Texas represents an exciting new chapter for the firm, and we're gratified by how well our platform and values have been received so far. We look forward to making further announcements about our plans for Texas in the near future."

O'Melveny's unmatched culture has made it a top choice for the legal industry's best talent. In 2020, the firm repeated an unprecedented trifecta of #1 rankings in Vault's Quality of Life measures—"Best Law Firm to Work For," "Best Overall Diversity," and "Best Summer Associate Program." O'Melveny also took the #1 spot nationwide in The American Lawyer's Midlevel Associate Survey and moved up to #3 on The American Lawyer's "A-List," a key ranking of the most "well-rounded" law firms.

