O'Melveny to Add Five New Partners in 2020

"Our new partners are rising stars in their respective practice areas," said Bradley J. Butwin, chair of O'Melveny. "They have distinguished themselves as leaders in such varied areas as litigation, financial technology, investment funds, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions—all key practices for O'Melveny's future. They will also ensure that we stay true to our most important firm values, including excellent lawyering, and dedication to our clients and communities. We're delighted to welcome them to the partnership."

Four of the five members of O'Melveny's 2020 partner class are women, people of color, or LGBT, marking the fifth consecutive year that more than 50 percent of the incoming partnership class is diverse. For the sixth straight year, women make up more than 40 percent of the firm's new partnership class.

Matthew Hinker

Hinker focuses his practice on complex Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings representing debtors, creditors, purchasers, lenders and other parties-in-interest in Chapter 11 reorganizations, out-of-court restructurings, and bankruptcy litigation. His experience spans a number of industries, including retail, restaurant, hospitality, energy and manufacturing. Hinker received his law degree cum laude from the University of Maryland School of Law in 2008.

Tracie Ingrasin

A leader in the investment funds arena, Ingrasin represents a wide range of clients including fund sponsors and asset managers across all aspects of fund formation, operation, governance, and compliance issues. In addition, she has significant experience representing clients in secondary acquisitions and sales of partnership and direct interests. Ingrasin also represents institutional investors in connection with their co-investments and investments in private funds and other alternative assets. Ingrasin received her law degree magna cum laude from Hofstra Law School in 2007.

Madhu Pocha

A versatile litigator, Pocha helps clients tackle their toughest problems. His practice is multidisciplinary, spanning antitrust, bankruptcy, entertainment, environmental, real estate and general commercial law for the nation's leading companies, as well as individual and government clients. In addition to his client work, Pocha has an active pro bono practice, serves on the boards of several bar and community groups, and advocates for greater diversity in the legal profession. Pocha earned his law degree from Columbia Law School, where he was a James Kent Scholar.

Laurel Loomis Rimon

A former federal prosecutor and head of Litigation for the Department of Justice's Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section, Rimon is a seasoned litigator who represents clients on a broad range of anti-money laundering and Fintech enforcement issues, as well as sensitive internal investigations and criminal and civil litigation. Her experience also includes senior government positions with the Department of Homeland Security and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Rimon received her law degree from Southwestern Law School.

Sevda Staykova

An important member of the firm's M&A practice, Staykova advises multinational companies and private equity firms on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate finance transactions. Staykova has a wealth of experience advising buyers and sellers in private sales and acquisitions as well as corporate issuers in the US private placement market. She also represents investors on post-completion integration and reorganization transactions. Sevda received her Masters of Laws degree from Central European University in 2003, after receiving her law degree from Sofia University in 2000.

