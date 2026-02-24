Omens Announces Rebrand from Three Omens, Expanding into Full-Service Performance Marketing for D2C Brands

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omens, formerly known as Three Omens, today announced its official rebrand and name change to Omens. The new name marks a defining step forward in the company's growth and expanding its identity to reflect a broader, performance-driven service menu built to help direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce brands scale.

The Omens team consists of strategists, Ad buyers, creatives, and designers driving high-performance growth for DTC brands. Omens founders Ian and Jake-partners in building performance marketing that blends audacious creative with data-backed strategy. Together, they lead the agency's mission to help DTC brands scale with clarity, speed, and measurable results.

Omens has long been recognized for sharp video production and conversion-focused web design . Now, the agency expands its offering to include paid media , SEO, and email marketing, bringing creative and performance together under one roof. The result is a unified, data-backed approach that turns insights into measurable outcomes.

"Omens is the natural next chapter of who we've become," said Ian Harrington, Creative Director at Omens. "Three Omens was built on creativity and craft. That foundation isn't changing. What's changed is the scale of impact our clients expect. They don't just want standout creative. They want results they can measure and revenue they can track. This rebrand reflects our commitment to pairing bold ideas with performance marketing that drives real growth."

As D2C brands face creative fatigue, rising acquisition costs, and data overload, Omens steps in with predictive insights and precision execution. From performance creative and digital experiences to customer acquisition and retention, every move is built to scale efficiently and sustainably.

Over the years, Omens has collaborated with a range of standout brands across ecommerce and consumer products, including Manscaped, Hold Up Displays, Hello Mood, Twisted Allure, RinseKit, Sumo Citrus, and Sunday Golf. The expanded service model deepens that partnership, giving ecommerce operators a single, performance-driven team focused on momentum, clarity, and outcomes.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Omens serves D2C ecommerce brands nationwide. The mission is simple: blend sharp intelligence, bold creativity, and relentless performance to help brands lead, not follow.

About Omens

Omens (formerly Three Omens) is a San Diego-based full-service performance marketing agency helping D2C ecommerce brands scale with confidence. We combine performance creative, predictive insights, paid media, SEO, and email marketing to deliver data-backed strategies and measurable results.

Media Contact:

Ian Harrington

6193433543

[email protected]

SOURCE Omens Agency