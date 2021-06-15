Omeq Medical Appoints Veteran Healthcare Executive Carl Rickenbaugh as Chair of Board

MISGAV, Israel, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omeq Medical ("Omeq"), a company focused on revolutionizing outcomes for epidural injection procedures, announced that it has recently appointed Carl Rickenbaugh as chair of the board of directors.

Carl brings years of executive experience in the medical device industry. He is President at First Keel Consulting, and serves on the Board of Directors, or in key consulting roles, of several medical device companies: Limaca Medical, Securisyn Medical, Paragonix Technologies, and Black Swan Vascular. Previously he served for 13 years as Vice President of New Business Development (M&A) at Bard Peripheral Vascular & Biopsy, a major division of CR Bard, and as VP of BD & Strategy at EQT's Private Equity Company Clinical Innovations (focused on Labor & Delivery and successfully exited to Patricia AB company Laborie Medical in 2020). Carl held leadership roles in sales, marketing, and product development at Abbott Laboratories.

Lior Margalit, Omeq CEO, commented, "We are very excited to have Carl Rickenbaugh join us. Carl brings extensive business expertise and experience in the medical device industry. He will provide invaluable strategic and tactical direction for the company moving towards commercialization."

Carl Rickenbaugh, Omeq Chair added, "I am looking forward to working with the Omeq team to bring innovation to epidural delivery, improving the experience for moms everywhere to make birthing a more comfortable experience, and to potentially provide better pain management using epidural procedures to those suffering from chronic pain. Omeq's technology has the ability to make epidural procedures safer and easier for doctors, and significantly improve the procedure for women in childbirth and those needing chronic pain management."

Over 40 million epidural injections are administered annually worldwide. Unfortunately, in up to 30% of those cases, inaccurate initial needle placement occurs, resulting in ineffective drug delivery, multiple insertions, and post procedure complications such as severe headaches, nerve damage and paralysis. Since a major application of Omeq's product is for childbearing mothers, this is an important healthcare problem needing a solution.

The Omeq device for epidural injections, is a sensor-based, single-use epidural placement product for safe, accurate epidural injections. The simple, easy-to-use device fits between a standard needle and syringe, requires no capital equipment, and is compatible with standard epidural syringes on the market.

The device integrates seamlessly with the standard Loss of Resistance (LOR) technique and monitors tissue resistance at the needle tip to accurately detect needle penetration into the epidural space. The device automatically signals correct needle placement with LED lights, intended to address the complications associated with misplacement.

Omeq is a privately funded medical technology company, developing a first product for safe and accurate epidural placement with a sensor-based, single-use device. Omeq has been supported by grants from the Israeli Innovation Authority and is a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group Ltd. (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), a leading Israel- and Singapore-based investment group.

