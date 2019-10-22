OMG, Inc. Announces Launch of Franchising Opportunities for Oksana® Enrichment Programs: Scholastic and Arts Youth Education

This scholastic and arts-focused business, already successfully operating with a large roster of instructors and in numerous schools, is helping to fill a growing demand for youth enrichment programs. OMG, Inc.'s franchise program is tailored to help elevate instructors and musicians from gig workers to business entrepreneurs, as well as offering current business professionals with a well-researched, and fully-developed opportunity in the forefront of youth enrichment. Differentiating from many other franchises, there is no requisite building lease requirement.

Franchising enables this effective educational platform to be offered across the U.S. Oksana® Enrichment Programs offers private, one-on-one lessons in the areas of music, foreign languages, and academic tutoring in all subjects, K through 12, with potential for a franchisee to further expand subjects offered. Additionally, After-School Enrichment Programs are available that encompass lessons for music instruments, voice/choir, art, acting/drama, martial arts and foreign languages, as well as tutoring and test prep.

"Our mission through the Oksana® Enrichment Programs business is all about that middle word – 'enrichment'," says Kolesnikova. "Now, with exciting franchise opportunities, we can share this passion with other like-minded business-oriented individuals who also see value in bringing enriching education to the young."

She says, "We emphasize to potential franchisees the myriad benefits brought by enrolling children in the Oksana® Enrichment Programs curriculum, so they understand how to market to families that may be in need of such services. Regardless of the program or level, the decision to enroll a student in the curriculum reflects a commitment to excellence – one that will reward both parents and children with success-laden gratification."

According to OMG, Inc. representatives, prospective franchisees' chances of success are "dramatically increased" because of the company's solid support and training. Beyond the allure of low initiation fees and royalties currently offered, prospective business owners will be offered the opportunity to:

Be their own boss and work from home without a site lease requirement, Shrink the learning curve from several years to just six days of training, Gain access to expert guidance and support, Add additional foreign languages and tutoring to their roster of services with special permission from OMG, Inc.

More information about Oksana® Enrichment Programs franchise opportunities, visit www.OksanaEnrichment.com.

Oksana® Management Group, Inc. is headquartered at 9350 Wilshire Boulevard Suite 203, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 with an additional office at 23890 Copperhill Drive #771, Valencia, CA 91354.

For more information call toll-free (833) 4-OKSANA, (833-465-7262) or email mgmt@Oksana-K.com.

