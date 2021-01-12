OMG… It's Gluten Free Cements Industry Leader Status, Enters 2021 with Continued Year-Over-Year Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMG...It's Gluten Free (OMG), an industry-leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of quality gluten-free frozen food and baked goods, saw impressive growth in 2020 with new product rollouts and national retail expansion. While the pandemic posed challenges for businesses of every size, OMG not only increased its online revenue by 30 percent this year, but was also able to match its 2019 overall sales of over $1 Million.

OMG It's Gluten Free Vegan Cookie

In 2020, OMG grew its national presence by adding California-based Better Buzz Coffee and Mendocino Farms to its roster of 12 nationwide wholesale partners, with additional large-scale partnerships in the works for 2021. OMG focused on expanding product offerings and after learning 80 percent of Celiac or gluten-intolerant people also find themselves eating dairy-free, OMG took it to the next level by adding the Vegan Cookie into its product lineup to reach those consumers.

The global gluten-free products market size is projected to reach $43.65 billion by 2027 and OMG is primed to continue to be a leader in the industry, as they have seen a 111.14 percent sales increase from 2016 to 2019. As the market continues to trend upwards, founder Julie Couzins anticipates consumers will continue to educate themselves on gluten-free products and Celiac Disease next year.

"Last year showed us that we should always be prepared for anything (and everything) to happen at a moment's notice, and I've learned to not take anything for granted, personally and professionally," said Couzins. "I feel very fortunate that OMG survived this last year, and I am excited and hopeful for all that's to come in 2021."

In 2020, OMG promoted former Kitchen Supervisor Derral Anderson to his new role of Facility / Production Manager. OMG has plans to hire more team members in the first quarter of 2021 as production ramps up. In the next year, OMG plans to expand within airports nationwide including Chicago's Midway and O'Hare international airports in addition to big box stores, with products such as the new Vegan Cookie and Brownie Bites. Additionally, OMG is working to grow its online presence through website, email and social media marketing.

About OMG… It's Gluten Free

With 1 in 4 American's living a gluten-free lifestyle, OMG...It's Gluten Free is an industry-leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of quality and delicious gluten-free frozen food and baked goods. Known for incredible taste and flavor, the chef-driven products are enjoyed by both those gluten-intolerant and not, often leaving customers raving and amazed that the foods are gluten-free. For more information visit www.omgitsglutenfree.com .

