OMG, LLC Announces the Appointment of George Satiah, National Customer Success Director, to the National Mail Systems Management Association Board of Directors

OMG, LLC continues its commitment to the mailing community and industry at large.



LOUISVILLE, Ky. , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onsite Management Group was established in 1992 as a professional outsourcing services organization specializing in Mailroom Management Services, Print/Copy, Document Scanning and Imaging, Logistics/Courier Management, Supplies Management, Switchboard, Reception Area Operation, and other professional office services.

OMG, LLC have announced today the appointment of George Satiah to the National Mail Systems Management Association Board of Directors.

George is following in the footsteps of Mark Hale, Senior Account Executive, serving on this distinguished organization's board. Mark served as Vice President of Education and Executive Director of the board during his tenure.

Mark Hale had this to say, "I have served on the MSMA National board for several years in roles related to Education before accepting the position of Executive Director for a short time. The MSMA provides educational opportunities for those in the Mailing and Distribution industry. Participating in MSMA leadership allowed me to work with a group of leaders committed to raising the level of professionalism in the industry through their selfless service. It is my belief that George will bring enthusiasm and passion to his service as a part of the MSMA National Board of Directors. His experience in leading multiple mail locations and training new leaders will serve him well in his service on the board."

George has a deep knowledge and understanding of business mail operations and works closely with local USPS locations across the country. George has extensive experience working in B2C and B2B mail operations, focusing on healthcare, finance and banking, insurance, and manufacturing.

The Mail Systems Management Association was founded in 1981 with a simple mission: to provide a meeting place for mail systems managers to share information, build professional recognition and grow as professionals. The MSMA provides members with a myriad of benefits, including, seminars and networking programs, professional certification, newsletters, and representation on the Postmaster General's Mailers' Technical Advisory committee.

For more information, contact Tony Fink, President of Onsite Management Group, at [email protected] or (502) 515-7680, or go to our website at www.omgservices.com.

