OMG, LLC Announces the Recognition of Thomas von Strong, Strategic Account Manager, with the MSMA Shining Star Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onsite Management Group was established in 1992 as a professional outsourcing services organization specializing in Mailroom Management Services, Print/Copy, Document Scanning and Imaging, Logistics/Courier Management, Supplies Management, Switchboard, Reception Area Operation, and other professional office services.

OMG, LLC have announced today the recognition of Thomas von Strong as an exemplary professional in the postal industry and the deserving recipient of the Shining Star Award.

Thomas is a Strategic Account Manager who fulfills his daily roles in the California Valley region. He was nominated for the Shining Star Award by manager George Satiah, who is the National Customer Success Director at OMG, LLC.

As someone with a wealth of experience providing guidance to teams and delegating responsibilities, George noted his admiration of Thomas's leadership skills. George had this to say, "Thomas is an extraordinarily productive manager who consistently strives to go above and beyond to exceed all expectations. He sets priorities that are not limited to scope and contractual obligations. Whatever matters to the client, matters to Thomas. He has a 'What Else Can We Do For You' mentality and puts on many hats to find solutions that deliver benefits to the client."

It is clear that Thomas consistently strives to go the extra mile, which makes all the difference in the superior experiences he is able to bring to clients. When asked about how Thomas has impacted the success of his operation, George explained that "Thomas has contributed significantly to many positive changes that have added value in OMG's relationship with the client."

George went on to praise Thomas's initiative in identifying opportunities to build and strengthen internal partnerships as well as develop new processes to deliver efficiency and additional savings in the site operations. George adds that Thomas has gone above and beyond by even making "key recommendations to improve service quality by ending redundant processes that no longer add value" to the daily operations of OMG. Thomas's wisdom and willingness to share his ideas that help optimize efficiency are greatly appreciated.

In his glowing nomination of Thomas for the Shining Star Award, George went into detail about how Thomas has shown significant personal growth during his time with OMG in both a personal and professional capacity. George praised Thomas's efforts in this respect, saying, "He takes every opportunity to develop his knowledge and skills. Within the past few months of this year, he has been certified as a Mailpiece Design Consultant (MDC) and Office Service Professionals Certification (OSPC) by the National Mail Systems Management Association (MSMA), and has taken additional courses to earn certification in Lean Six Sigma Green Belt. He has grown rapidly in his knowledge and is highly regarded by the client as a reliable SME."

Moreover, Thomas's contributions to OMG, LLC extend even beyond client interactions. He is also an exemplary employee who his colleagues enjoy being around. In George's words, Thomas exemplifies "servant leadership" by "practic[ing] what he preaches". George proudly shared that Thomas personally trains every member on his team with passion, pride, and dedication to excellence. Because of this attention to detail, all new members who work under Thomas are given the proper tools to perform their job duties with clear understanding, honed skills, and the confidence to succeed in performing those responsibilities.

Additionally, Thomas cares about the personal development and growth of the individuals on his team, motivating and encouraging them continuously to excel in their core duties and always aspire to personal improvement goals. In this way, George affirms, Thomas shows a positive team spirit attitude and lifts up those around him.

Thomas's work ethic, dedication to constant improvement, supportive behavior, and repeated valued contributions to both the clients and the overall culture and operations of OMG are recognized by his managers and colleagues alike.

Lastly, Thomas has also made great strides in one specific area that deserves extra celebration. One of George's primary reasons for nominating Thomas for this award was Thomas's role in encouraging the implementation of personal protection equipment (PPE) use and safety procedures. George had this to say, "In his position, Thomas has been actively engaged in the storage and distribution of critical PPE equipment and supplies for the client from the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic." Thomas manages courier services and has taken extra care to ensure that his team adheres to strict protocols and safety guidelines in the transportation and distribution of much needed critical supplies to support the client's internal system.

OMG, LLC is incredibly proud to have Thomas as a team member. As the Shining Star Award is given to those who have shown exemplary contributions within the postal industry, Thomas is more than worthy of this honor.

For more information, contact Tony Fink, President of Onsite Management Group, at [email protected] or (502) 515-7680, or go to our website at www.omgservices.com.

