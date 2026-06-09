OMI Launches Motor Production at New Puebla Facility

PUEBLA, Mexico, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMI has begun motor production at its new OMI Puebla facility, a move that expands the company's manufacturing footprint and brings it closer to key markets and partners across the region. The plant reflects a calculated bet on Puebla, one of Mexico's most established industrial centers. The state's strategic location offers strong logistics links to major ports, highways, and distribution corridors—an advantage OMI says will speed up delivery and add flexibility to its supply chain.

OMI launches motor production in Puebla, Mexico, with capacity for 400K+ motors yearly and global infrastructure support Post this Built to scale. OMI launches motor production in Puebla, Mexico. This new facility is engineered to produce 400,000+ motors per year, with the infrastructure to launch new projects and grow existing ones. Backed by 200,000+ sq. ft. of production space across the USA, Mexico, and China, OMI delivers the capacity, quality, and global reach the motor production demands.

Industry observers point to Puebla's mature manufacturing ecosystem as another draw. A dense network of suppliers and service providers, paired with the region's cost competitiveness, lets OMI hold quality high while keeping expenses in check. The company also pointed to its dual Mexico-China strategy, which it says allows OMI to stay efficient on both quality and price while eliminating or reducing the cost of tariffs. The Puebla plant adds to OMI's global manufacturing network, which now spans over 200,000 sq. ft. of production space across the USA, Mexico, and China.

Talent is another pillar of the operation. OMI has built a relationship with the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey, one of Mexico's most important universities, and draws on local talent supported by other universities across Puebla. That pipeline feeds a local team of engineers, technicians, and operations specialists whose expertise, OMI says, enabled the plant to meet demanding production targets from its first day. The facility also houses a dedicated research and development center, which the company calls for central innovation and continuous improvement. The center supports product development, process optimization, and quality assurance, helping ensure motors meet strict performance and durability standards. That in-house capability, OMI notes, lets the company adapt quickly as customer needs shift. Built to produce a range of motor lines, OMI Puebla was designed for efficiency and scalability, with capacity projected to reach 400,000 units per year. Its flexible configuration, the company says, leaves room to expand output as demand grows—without sacrificing quality.

Looking ahead, OMI is positioning the Puebla site as a platform for long-term growth, drawing on its capabilities, workforce, and R&D resources to raise volumes and strengthen its market presence. The company frames the launch as both a new chapter for OMI and a lasting investment in the Puebla community.

About OMI

OMI is a manufacturer of motors and related products, focused on delivering reliable, high-quality solutions across multiple industries. Through advanced manufacturing, dedicated research and development, and a skilled professional team, OMI is committed to innovation, quality, and continuous improvement.

Media Contact: Aron Cabrera

Email Address: [email protected]

SOURCE OMI