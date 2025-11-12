OMI Nears Market Launch of "Fusion Drive" Hybrid System for Off-Road Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMI, a leading electromechanical enterprise, proudly announces its revolutionary "Fusion Drive" hybrid system for off-road vehicles is entering its final demonstration phase. Marking more than three years of dedicated development, Fusion Drive is set for an eagerly anticipated market launch in March 2026. This achievement signifies a major leap forward in off-road vehicle efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

OMI's announcement comes at a dynamic time for the industry, following Toyota's recent unveiling of a concept hybrid off-road vehicle. OMI is excited to see global leaders like Toyota join the hybrid off-road space, as their participation affirms the growing international demand for advanced, sustainable off-road solutions. These recent developments reinforce OMI's vision and long-held commitment to hybrid technology, now widely recognized as the future of the sector.

What's now becoming a global trend, OMI began engineering years ago. Since 2022, our expert team has been designing, testing, and refining the Fusion Drive™ hybrid system specifically to meet the rigorous demands of real-world off-road and specialty mobility applications. Unlike a mere concept, Fusion Drive is a proven, robust technology already powering a diverse range of platforms. Through longstanding partnerships with Polaris and new projects involving prominent Japanese manufacturers, OMI continues to provide performance, reliability, and adaptability thanks to years of valuable experience in the field.

A key pillar of OMI's innovation is its advanced battery pack systems, designed and developed in-house to maximize energy density, safety, and longevity under the most demanding conditions. These battery solutions offer both modularity and scalability, delivering the reliability and power needed for off-road and specialty applications—further distinguishing Fusion Drive from other market offerings.

Enhancing the user experience, OMI introduces the OMI NEXUS UI, a state-of-the-art interface built for seamless system monitoring and intuitive control. NEXUS UI empowers operators and fleet managers with real-time performance insights, diagnostics, and customization options, simplifying complex hybrid system management to ensure ease of use in any situation.

Being pioneers, to us, means more than being first to market. It's about proving our results, maintaining consistency, and leading with innovation. With Fusion Drive, OMI delivers a seamless blend of power, fuel efficiency, and reduced environmental impact—without compromising the rugged capability that off-road professionals and enthusiast's demand.

Having completed extensive testing, Fusion Drive is now moving into the demo stage. OMI invites industry partners, vehicle manufacturers, and media to experience the next generation of hybrid off-road technology firsthand. Schedule a private demonstration now and witness how Fusion Drive is ready to set a new standard for the industry ahead of its planned March 2026 launch.

OMI is a global leader in electromechanical innovation, specializing in advanced hybrid systems and sustainable mobility solutions for off road, military, marine and agriculture.

