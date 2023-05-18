OMICSEDGE FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ALMADEN GENOMICS TO STREAMLINE DRUG DISCOVERY

News provided by

Almaden Genomics

18 May, 2023, 12:00 ET

MIAMI and DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmicsEdge has launched an industry leading drug discovery service that leverages Almaden's g.nome™ platform to streamline the iteration process. The service makes it easy for labs to conduct a quick analysis of a patient or trial participant's medical condition and genomics, gaining valuable insight in genomic criteria and how it affects elevated risk. The service can be used to significantly accelerate the drug discovery process and eliminate trial-and-error with abilities such as identifying causal variants that make ideal drug targets.

"Most clinical trials do not take genomics into account as a confounding factor, even though they play a major role in both results and analysis," said David Gascoigne, CEO of Almaden Genomics. "Together with OmicsEdge, our technology allows those conducting or pursuing clinical trials to incorporate genomics into the selection of targets for discovery."

OmicsEdge is a science-first bioinformatics company, and is the only one utilizing ancestry-informed Polygenic Risk Scores based on over 83 million genetic variants and benchmarking. Its team of software engineers, data scientists, MDs and geneticists leads the industry in polygenic risk scoring, imputation, and ancestry determination. OmicsEdge partners with clients on bioinformatic projects including GWAS analysis, RNA-Seq, and spatial genomics with use cases in supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies during drug discovery, diagnostic development, and post-market surveillance work.

"Our team has decades of experience in helping organizations with their genomics and bioinformatics projects, from development and execution to publication," said Puya Yazdi, M.D., Chief Science Officer and Chief Medical Officer of OmicsEdge. "Almaden's g.nome platform is an invaluable tool in our work that accelerates development of state-of-the-art pipelines, enabling us to iterate quickly and efficiently, freeing our team to focus on answering important biological questions."

Launched in 2022, g.nome revolutionizes bioinformatic pipeline building with an advanced visual drag-and-drop workflow builder and curated library of tools to condense what previously has taken months to mere hours. Most pharma and research institutes still perform the laborious work of building pipelines with solutions being hand-coded by a limited number of highly skilled bioinformaticians. The g.nome platform, which integrates with Jupyter Notebook, eliminates the need for coding in most applications and allows the broader research team to actively participate in the pipeline iteration and executing processes.

About OmicsEdge
Bioinformatics technology from OmicsEdge processes and analyzes genomic and phenotypic data at an unprecedented scale providing unmatched utility for any organization performing diagnostic and drug development processes or research. Formed in 2021, OmicsEdge's mission is to make precision health affordable to all by empowering organizations to easily build precision health products using its bioinformatics infrastructure. For more information, visit omicsedge.com

About Almaden Genomics
Almaden Genomics is accelerating drug discovery with g.nome™, a cloud-native platform designed to unite scientists and bioinformaticians in high-throughput sequencing data analysis. Brought to market by a team of bioinformaticians, engineers and industry professionals, g.nome provides an easy-to-use GUI workflow builder with strong iteration, version control and data provenance capabilities, and enables bioinformaticians and biologists to collaborate more effectively by translating complex code into easy-to-understand, visual representations. Formerly part of IBM Research, Almaden Genomics became a new standalone company under Catalyze Dallas' ownership in 2022. For more information, visit www.almaden.io.

Contact:
Ariel Herr
469-235-2708
[email protected] 

Victoria Shelton
850-590-4960
[email protected]

SOURCE Almaden Genomics

Also from this source

ALMADEN GENOMICS UPDATES G.NOME PLATFORM WITH JUPYTER NOTEBOOK INTEGRATION

ALMADEN GENOMICS NAMES DAVID GASCOIGNE AS CEO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.