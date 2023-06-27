OmicsEdge Unveils Groundbreaking Genotype Imputation Method at European Society of Human Genetics Meeting

GLASGOW, United Kingdom, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmicsEdge, a vanguard in genetic technology, is delighted to announce the presentation of its new genotype imputation method at the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) meeting in Glasgow. This innovative method, which has been benchmarked against other world-leading techniques, boasts approximately 10% greater accuracy.

Genotype imputation is a statistical technique that predicts unknown genotypes using a reference panel of fully genotyped individuals. It's an invaluable tool in genetic research and precision medicine, allowing scientists to identify disease markers and understand the genetic architecture of various traits.

"Our benchmarking results demonstrate that we have the world's leading genotype imputation method," proclaimed Dr. Puya Yazdi, the study's lead. "Additionally, our method is especially more accurate when it comes to imputing rare variants, which are more important clinically speaking. Both when it comes to polygenic risk scores and for drug discovery."

Rare variants—small and often individual-specific genetic changes—can have substantial effects on an individual's risk of disease. They are crucial in understanding complex genetic diseases and play a pivotal role in drug discovery.

OmicsEdge is currently improving this technology's computational efficiency to create near whole genome datasets at a fraction of the cost of whole genome sequencing. This advancement will contribute to more accurate polygenic risk scores—measures of genetic risk based on multiple variants, helping identify individuals at the extremities of risk distribution. This enhanced precision will allow people to better quantify rare variants implicated in disease, making them ideal drug targets.

The introduction of this technology doesn't just bring us closer to personalized medicine—it's a game-changer for companies seeking to deepen their understanding of the genetic influence on health. OmicsEdge is currently offering this technology to other companies interested in harnessing it for their work.

About OmicsEdge

Bioinformatics technology from OmicsEdge processes and analyzes genomic and phenotypic data at an unprecedented scale providing unmatched utility for any organization performing genetic research. Formed in 2021, OmicsEdge's mission is to make precision health affordable to all by empowering organizations to easily build precision health products using its bioinformatics infrastructure. For more information, visit omicsedge.com .

