OmicsEdge Unveils Groundbreaking Genotype Imputation Method at European Society of Human Genetics Meeting

News provided by

OmicsEdge

27 Jun, 2023, 08:15 ET

GLASGOW, United Kingdom, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmicsEdge, a vanguard in genetic technology, is delighted to announce the presentation of its new genotype imputation method at the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) meeting in Glasgow. This innovative method, which has been benchmarked against other world-leading techniques, boasts approximately 10% greater accuracy.

Genotype imputation is a statistical technique that predicts unknown genotypes using a reference panel of fully genotyped individuals. It's an invaluable tool in genetic research and precision medicine, allowing scientists to identify disease markers and understand the genetic architecture of various traits.

"Our benchmarking results demonstrate that we have the world's leading genotype imputation method," proclaimed Dr. Puya Yazdi, the study's lead. "Additionally, our method is especially more accurate when it comes to imputing rare variants, which are more important clinically speaking. Both when it comes to polygenic risk scores and for drug discovery."

Rare variants—small and often individual-specific genetic changes—can have substantial effects on an individual's risk of disease. They are crucial in understanding complex genetic diseases and play a pivotal role in drug discovery.

OmicsEdge is currently improving this technology's computational efficiency to create near whole genome datasets at a fraction of the cost of whole genome sequencing. This advancement will contribute to more accurate polygenic risk scores—measures of genetic risk based on multiple variants, helping identify individuals at the extremities of risk distribution. This enhanced precision will allow people to better quantify rare variants implicated in disease, making them ideal drug targets.

The introduction of this technology doesn't just bring us closer to personalized medicine—it's a game-changer for companies seeking to deepen their understanding of the genetic influence on health. OmicsEdge is currently offering this technology to other companies interested in harnessing it for their work.

About OmicsEdge
Bioinformatics technology from OmicsEdge processes and analyzes genomic and phenotypic data at an unprecedented scale providing unmatched utility for any organization performing genetic research. Formed in 2021, OmicsEdge's mission is to make precision health affordable to all by empowering organizations to easily build precision health products using its bioinformatics infrastructure. For more information, visit omicsedge.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Victoria Shelton
Marketing Director
[email protected]com
949-328-4072

SOURCE OmicsEdge

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.